A partner in EY Northern Ireland’s Assurance practice with over 15 years of audit experience Mark Lawther pledges to champion innovation and support Northern Ireland’s economic growth

Belfast father of four Mark Lawther has been elected chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society at its 118th Annual General Meeting.

The Ulster Society represents over 5,700 Chartered Accountants across Northern Ireland and is a district society of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the largest professional body on the island of Ireland.

Describing himself as ‘a devoted BBQer’ on a social media account, Mr Lawther is a partner in EY Northern Ireland’s Assurance practice with over 15 years of audit experience. He supports a range of clients across Northern Ireland and the UK from indigenous entrepreneurs, PLC’s and multinational businesses and is actively involved in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Programme.

Addressing members at the AGM, Mr Lawther paid tribute to outgoing chairperson Gillian Sadlier, praising her leadership in championing the strengths of Northern Ireland business and her campaigning on the issue of skills.

Mark said: “It is a real honour to be elected chairman of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society. I’m proud to serve this community and excited for the year ahead. I want to highlight the vital role that our members play in harnessing innovation and driving change – and the tremendous impact that has for our economy.

“Northern Ireland’s capacity for innovation is one our greatest strengths, and Chartered Accountants have a key role to play in that story. At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, we want to ensure that we highlight the positives of living, working and doing business here in Northern Ireland.”

With a strong focus on technology, Mr Lawther said that Chartered Accountants are rewriting the traditional role of the accountant, finding themselves at the heart of innovation, leveraging AI, data analytics and new technologies.

He added: “As Chartered Accountants, we are redefining our profession – leading on innovation and contributing meaningfully to the businesses and communities we serve.

“Our members provide the leadership which drives innovation in both the public and private sectors, boosting productivity and enhancing competitiveness across our region. In the year ahead, we will continue to be a trusted and progressive voice for our members across Northern Ireland.”