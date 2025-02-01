Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What’s particularly exciting for Northern Ireland is that the propulsion module for the lander will be built, tested, and assembled at Thales’ Space Manufacturing and Assembly facility in Belfast, marking a significant milestone in supporting cutting-edge space missions

Northern Ireland’s growing space sector has reached new heights with the announcement that Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, has secured a €862 million (£721m) contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The contract will see the company develop the Argonaut Lunar Lander, designed to deliver cargo, infrastructure, and scientific instruments to the moon's surface.

New contract will see Belfast-built lander is heading to the moon. Credit: Thales Alenia Space

The propulsion module, which will allow the Argonaut Lander to ascend and descend to the moon's surface, is central to ensuring Europe's autonomous access to lunar exploration. The project will involve the delivery of scientific instruments, rovers, and other vital payloads as part of Europe’s contribution to the broader Artemis lunar program. With the launch planned for 2030, this contract signifies Northern Ireland’s growing role in supporting cutting-edge space missions.

Thales UK operate two sites in Northern Ireland, with high precision missiles designed and produced at a plant in east Belfast, and final missile assembly at another plant in Crossgar.

The Northern Ireland space sector continues to grow from strength to strength, and this latest Argonaut announcement is seen as signalling an exciting time for the region, which has already firmly established itself as a global leader.

Robert Hill, manager of the NI Space cluster

Robert Hill, manager of the NI Space cluster, said: “This news is testament to the quality and credibility of Northern Ireland’s space sector, which has steadily expanded through collaboration between industry, academia, and the public sector.

"The most exciting part is – we’re going to the moon! In the next five to 10 years, we will see propulsion modules from Northern Ireland landing on the moon’s surface, and we will also see the region’s first ESA astronaut taking flight into space after Rosemary Coogan completed her training last year.

"That’s a major achievement and something that would have seemed impossible just five years ago.”

Hervé Derrey, chief executive of Thales Alenia Space, said: “Argonaut lunar lander means a lot to our company.

“Thanks to this astonishing space vehicle, tons of cargo will be delivered to the Moon’s surface, including rovers, scientific missions and many more. This new element of the Artemis program will serve at facilitating long- duration manned lunar exploration missions and will be crucial to increase European autonomy in lunar exploration.