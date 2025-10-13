Inclusive Growth Tops Business Agenda at NI’s Largest Diversity Event

More than 300 thought leaders, business executives and diversity advocates gathered at Titanic Belfast on Wednesday for the 2025 Diversity Mark Summit, Northern Ireland’s largest annual conference focusing on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The sell-out crowd heard from Justice Minister Naomi Long, who echoed the conference theme, ‘Driving Value: Inclusion in an Ever-Changing Landscape’, by sharing guidance on the role business plays in supporting minorities within their workplaces and communities.

Speaking at the Summit, Minister Long said: “In recent months we have sadly seen evidence of intolerance for diversity within our community. There is no place in society for this type of behaviour. It damages the reputation of Northern Ireland as a welcoming place to live, learn and work.

“It is essential that we continue to build workplaces that are genuinely diverse and inclusive, as this fosters greater understanding and tolerance across our wider communities. Events like today play a vital role in sparking meaningful conversations and reminding us that everyone has a responsibility to champion diversity and inclusion.”

From L-R are Stephen McKeown (Allstate NI), Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA and Director of Diversity Mark, Christine White

Supported by Allstate NI as headline partner, the 2025 Diversity Mark Summit featured a full-day programme of expert speakers and insightful breakout sessions inviting attendees to spend a moment ‘in the shoes’ of individuals with lived experience.

Panel sessions throughout the day offered global and local perspectives on EDI, along with a keynote address from Allstate’s Richard Mihalic, who spoke on the need for organisations to lead through inclusion to navigate change effectively in a rapidly evolving world.

Director of Diversity Mark, Christine White, reflected on the powerful conversations that took place on the day: “Achieving true progress on the frontier of EDI requires a genuine commitment from organisations willing to lead by example and put people first. I know I speak for the Diversity Mark team in saying we are energised not only by today’s turnout, but through the conversations and collaboration that took place throughout the Summit where organisations and EDI thought leaders committed to creating more inclusive workplaces across Northern Ireland to benefit everyone.

