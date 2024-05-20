"I’m 80, so it’s just a nightmare for me and many others in the village. All we want is our little shop open again.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closure of Cushendun Costcutter Grocery Store & Post Office, with an annual rent of just £8, is having a ‘serious negative impact on the village and the nearby caravan site’ says residents

Residents and holidaymakers in Cushendun have launched an urgent appeal to get their community village shop open again.

Six months ago the Cushendun Costcutter Grocery Store and Post Office was put up for sale by local proprietors Patrick and Pauline McAuley following plans to retire after 16 years service.

And with a guide price of £74,995 and £8 rent per year, Blacks Business Brokers listed the Main Street store last December as ‘an incredible opportunity’ enjoying considerable passing trade as well as benefiting from its regular local clientele.

However, despite a number of interested buyers, the property has yet to secure a buyer, causing deep concern within the local community.

Kevin Mcmahon, chairman of the Cushendun Caravan Occupiers Association (CCOA), explained: “The closure of the shop and Post Office last year has had a serious negative impact on the village and the nearby caravan site.

“It is affecting everyone including residents and tourists as well as vulnerable residents like the elderly, people with disabilities, parents of young children, those on low incomes and those without access to private transport.

"The nearest shop and Post office is in Cushendall, a 10 mile round trip. This means they have to resort to a limited public transport network or as some are already doing, rely on a neighbour or a friend to drive them in and out.

Calling for the shop to open again is 80-year-old Cushendun resident Elish McKnight has lived in the local area for over 43 years

"Rural shops and Post offices are often described as the heart of the community, a lifeline, where people meet, exchange news, buy day to day essentials and get access to their cash and maintain informal friendships and support networks. They host a variety of services and are commonly a key information point for residents and tourists from across the Cushendun, Torr and the Glen's areas.”

Agreeing, 80-year-old resident Elish McKnight who has lived in the local area for over 43 years, continued: “I don’t drive and I have to get a lift or a bus to get into Cushendall or Ballycastle to get my groceries or to go to the post office.

"I’m 80, so it’s just a nightmare for me and many others in the village. All we want is our little shop open again.”

Cushendun Costcutter Grocery Store and Post Office is located close to tourist attractions including Cushendun Beach and Cushendun Caves, and the area draws in large numbers domestic and international sightseers and organised tours visiting the various nearby locations at which the Game of Thrones television series was filmed. The store is pictured before its closure six months ago. Credit: Blacks Business Brokers

Based in a leasehold property and owned by the National Trust, the premises currently benefits from a 100-year lease, which began in 1932 and carries rent of just £8 per year.

However during a recent Cushendun Village Forum meeting in May, residents, tourists and CCOA members expressed concern over the lack of clarity from the National Trust over ‘what the conditions would be regarding the future of the lease for potential buyers’ once it ends in eight years time in 2032. It was suggested at the meeting that it was ‘difficult for someone to take on the lease not knowing the terms after eight years’.

In response, Andrew Laverty MRICS, Northern Ireland estate manager at National Trust, explained: “We at the National Trust fully support this community-led appeal to get Cushendun’s Post Office and grocery store open again.

“The business is owned by the current leaseholders and is operating under a long lease. We at the Trust are assisting the leaseholders and interested parties in finding a new operator, however the sale of the business is ultimately the leaseholders’ decision to make.”

Appealing to all parties involved to work together, Kevin added: “The shop is located close to tourist attractions including Cushendun Beach and Cushendun Caves, and the area draws in large numbers domestic and international sightseers and organised tours visiting the various nearby locations at which the Game of Thrones television series was filmed.

“But despite being a great business opportunity the building is slowly getting into disrepair due to the lack of occupation.

"We would appeal to all parties involved in the sale to work together. Involve the local community groups and political representatives, get a for sale sign up, and clarify matters around the present and future leasing options to encourage potential buyers.”

In response the leaseholders and Blacks Business Brokers said ‘everything was being done to sell the premises’ adding ‘there are a few interested buyers at present’.

Kevin added: “The Association would also like to send best wishes to the past owners and express many thanks for all their hard work. Hopefully the premises will be sold soon which will be a win, win situation for everyone involved. The new owners will be welcomed and supported all the way by the local community.”

According to the listing the grocery business turned over almost £323,000 in its most recent financial year.