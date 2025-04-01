'Incredibly proud': UK outsourcing giant secures £107million contract extension for IT services in 1,104 Northern Ireland schools
UK outsourcing giant Capita has secured a £107million contract extension to provide managed IT and application services to all 1,104 schools across Northern Ireland.
The contract with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland (EANI) runs from April 1 2025 until March 31 2027, with an option to extend for two years.
It covers all primary, secondary (post primary), special educational needs, and nursery schools across Northern Ireland.
Capita's partnership with the EANI spans 13 years, and the contract extension includes the supply of a range of computer and related services, information technology consultancy services and the supply of computer hardware, software and associated products.
Richard Holroyd, chief executive at Capita Public Service, said: "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland, and remain incredibly proud to be delivering essential services that support learning and education across Northern Ireland."
