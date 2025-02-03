HMK Property has consistently exceeded client expectations achieving remarkable success in property sales, often securing over-asking prices, and has grown its rental portfolio by 30%, with an impressive 45% increase in sales turnover in 2023 alone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent Northern Ireland estate agency, HMK Property, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary, marking impressive achievements and significant milestones since its founding in 2020.

The agency in East Belfast has seen remarkable growth, including a 45% increase in sales and has built a loyal client base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Hannah Mary Kennedy, HMK Property began as a modest property management business, operating from a spare desk in a local business. Five years later, the agency has expanded into a thriving full-service operation specialising in sales, lettings, and property management. With a focus on providing exceptional customer service and offering tailored solutions, HMK Property has quickly earned a reputation for excellence in the highly competitive estate agency market.

HMK Property, an independent estate agency in East Belfast, proudly marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating impressive achievements and significant milestones since its establishment in 2020. Pictured is Hannah Mary Kennedy, founder and managing director of HMK Property alongside Lynn Stevenson, estate agent at HMK Property

Over the past five years, HMK Property has consistently exceeded client expectations. The agency has achieved remarkable success in property sales, often securing over-asking prices, and has grown its rental portfolio by 30%, with an impressive 45% increase in sales turnover in 2023 alone.

In addition to these accolades, HMK Property has embraced cutting-edge technology, such as the PropertyFile App, to streamline operations and provide real-time property management updates to clients, setting a new standard for transparency and customer care. These efforts, alongside a focus on professional development and community engagement, further highlight HMK Property's dedication to providing value to both clients and the broader community.

Hannah Mary Kennedy, founder and managing director of HMK Property alongside Lynn Stevenson, estate agent at HMK Property

Hannah Mary Kennedy, founder and managing director of HMK Property, said: “Celebrating five years in business is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and the trust of our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve achieved so much in a short time, and I’m incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made in the industry. Moving forward, we will continue to innovate, prioritise our customers, and support our community. Our mission is to exceed expectations, build lasting relationships, and remain a leader in the property market."