Husband and wife team open fifth branch of Opticare and Audiocare on Lisburn Road creating jobs

Independent opticians and hearing care services provider have opened a new branch in South Belfast creating four new jobs following a £150,000 investment.

Sister companies, Opticare and Audiocare, owned by optometrists and husband and wife team, Michael and Jade McCourt, have opened the new branch on the Lisburn Road which comprises three floors and five clinical rooms.

The new store brings the total number employed by the two companies to 20 and is the fifth standalone outlet to be opened since the business started in 2016. Audiocare also operates satellite hearing clinics in an additional six locations across Northern Ireland.

Michael McCourt, Owner of Audiocare and Opticare said: “Over the last eight years we have built a trusted reputation and the demand for our optical and audiology services has continued to grow. We felt the time was right to open our first Opticare branch in Belfast - the city’s second Audiocare location – and not far from where I went to school.

“Our number one aim is to help people look after their eye and hearing health and we look forward to making it more accessible for people across Belfast to avail of our expert services and clinical excellence.”

Customers can avail of a full range of optical and audiology services including eye tests, glasses, contact lenses, dry eye clinic, earwax removal, hearing tests, latest generation hearing aids, private ENT consultations for children and adults, home visits and corporate eye and ear care.

Northern Ireland owners of Opticare and Audiocare, Michael and Jade McCourt, are joined by Pamela Ballantine MBE, as the local independent opticians and hearing care services provider opens a new branch on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast

In addition to being a qualified optometrist, Michael has also recently qualified as an audiologist after completing a degree in Hearing Aid Audiology at De Monfort University in Leicester for which he received a Distinction.