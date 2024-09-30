Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chair of the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland, John Hansen, says the appointment of an EU Economic Envoy for Northern Ireland would advance economic development and secure investment opportunities for local businesses.

Speaking at the annual IoD dinner event, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Arthur Cox and Hire IQ Recruitment, the newly elected chair of the business organisation said such an appointment would enable local businesses to fully leverage dual market access opportunities and urged the UK government to begin dialogue with EU officials about securing this key economic role.

Mr Hansen praised the efforts of political leaders in the work to restore the executive earlier this year but pressed the need for ongoing political and civic leadership as catalysts for change.

Throughout his address at the Culloden Hotel, Mr. Hansen outlined the organisation’s three main asks of the Northern Ireland Executive which, in his view, are vital to boosting growth and economic prosperity in the region.

He asked that the Executive commits to long-term stability, thinking beyond current mandates into the next decade and out to 2050 to make the most of green energy, skills, infrastructure and technological opportunities.

Next on the list was to prioritise sustainable long-term growth with a view to creating a robust economy, better able to fund healthcare, education and public services, broadening the tax base and enhancing living standards for all.

Paul McGee, head of corporate banking, Bank of Ireland, Heather White, nations manager, Institute of Directors Northern Ireland and John Hansen, chair of the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland. The trio were pictured at the IoD NI’s annual dinner event which took place in the Culloden Hotel

The third ask from the IoD Chair was for increased and proactive collaboration with the business community so that business leaders are involved in decision making processes.

He stated: “Business leaders have and continue to stand ready to support the newly formed Executive in making difficult choices and are well-positioned to help Ministers seize opportunities for this region.

“Looking around this room, I can see talent, expertise and innovation in abundance but also a genuine willingness to lend support to decision makers to ensure stronger outcomes for everyone living and working in this region. Those sitting around the Executive must realise this and establish closer working relationships with the business community.”

The chairman also emphasised how business leaders must take on an active role in addressing societal issues and delivering long-term social value through economic growth.

“As senior leaders we have a responsibility to unite people from all walks of life, uplift them and contribute positively to a prosperous, inclusive and peaceful society. We will not stand back and allow the stagnation of living standards and a lack of inclusivity to make way for a rise in racism and social unrest. “Respecting our differences and fostering social cohesion is imperative for the success of our region and the onus is on each of us to make Northern Ireland a welcoming place for those arriving here for work.”

On the night, guests also heard from Paul Magee, head of corporate banking in Northern Ireland with Bank of Ireland, who returned as title sponsor of the event.

In his short address, Mr Magee told the room that he was encouraged to hear the IoD call for enhanced partnerships across the business community: “As a leading financial services partner, the Bank of Ireland team are well placed to help inform and support customers to navigate current challenges and seek new opportunities to grow and scale their businesses.

“But this is not something any organisation can achieve on its own, therefore it is vital that we continue to develop the spirit of collaboration seen at the IoD’s annual dinner event and work together to enable businesses and individuals to thrive.”

In total, around 450 guests attended the sold-out event which was hosted by former news anchor Donna Traynor and entertainment was provided by local comedian, Andrew Ryan.