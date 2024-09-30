Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liberty IT has been recognised on the prestigious list which celebrates businesses for creating outstanding workplace cultures

Northern Ireland IT firm Liberty IT has been named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Tech’ for the sixth consecutive year by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work.

The industry leader in digital innovation and a key partner behind the global digital enablement journey for parent company, Fortune Top 100 Liberty Mutual Insurance, has been recognised on the prestigious list which celebrates businesses for creating outstanding workplace cultures, consistently providing positive employee experiences and who go above and beyond to put their employees first.

For Liberty IT, this has included an extensive number of initiatives recently introduced across the business, such as the launch of a redesigned TechStart programme for graduate software engineers blending technical, career and business education through training exposure and experiences in support of skill building and development.

Earlier this week, the company also hosted its inaugural ‘TechCon’ event, an immersive technology learning conference which was attended by almost 600 Liberty IT employees across Belfast, Dublin and Galway, fuelling engagement and connection.

Emma Mullan, senior director of talent, explained: “We are delighted to have been named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Tech’ for the sixth consecutive year. To help us achieve this, we are incredibly proud of our teams across the business which are made up of some of the world’s best tech talent and are at the heart of everything we do.

"Our products and service empower individuals and businesses to feel secure knowing that they are protected from risk, and we work tirelessly to deliver on our promise. We’re supporting the Liberty Mutual enterprise from across a wide range of roles based here, including engineering, product, data, data science, security and User Experience (UX).

Belfast's Liberty IT’s senior director of talent Emma Mullan and managing director, Tony Marron are pictured with Liberty Mutual Insurance’s chief information officer, Monica Caldas, at the announcement that the industry leader in digital innovation has been named as one of the ‘Best Workplaces in Tech’ for the sixth consecutive year’ by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work

“What is particularly special about this continued recognition, is that it is based on anonymous survey responses from our people on the extensive initiatives we have implemented across Liberty IT and how well we are delivering a consistency of our employee experiences. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every single one of our teams for their contribution and the work they do to make Liberty IT a great place to work."

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work UK, added: “A huge congratulations to Liberty IT for making this prestigious list for the sixth consecutive year.