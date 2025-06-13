'It feels even more special as we mark 40 years of business this year': Co Down creative communications consultancy scoops Northern Ireland’s Large Consultancy of the Year title
Holywood creative communications consultancy Morrow Communications has been crowned the 2025 ‘Large Consultancy of the Year’ at the PRCA DARE Awards held at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.
Morrow also picked up five category trophies recognising outstanding client work including Best Business-to-Business Campaign, Best Public Sector Project, Best Digital and Social Media Campaign, Best Low Budget Campaign and the Diversity, Inclusion and Purpose Award.
The annual industry awards, organised by the UK trade association for the public relations, public affairs and communications industry, honour the outstanding PR and communications professionals and consultancies across Northern Ireland.
Speaking about the achievements Kieran Donnelly, managing director, Morrow Communications, said: “We are so grateful to our amazingly talented and committed team and our fabulous clients who trust us with their communications.
"Winning these accolades and having this creativity and hard work recognised by our peers across the UK is hugely satisfying and feels even more special as we mark 40 years of business this year.
“The quality of work on display across all the other winners and those shortlisted clearly shows that the communication industry in Northern Ireland continues to play a strategically important role in helping organisations deliver impactful communications. We know the importance of strong storytelling in delivering behavioural change for a better society and are also very proud that our work on the recent PSNI ‘Power to Change’ campaign tackling violence against women and girls was recognised with the Diversity, Inclusion and Purpose Award.”
“The fact that two of our winning campaigns this year were within the sustainability space, both promoting important energy transition technologies including geothermal and hydrogen, shows just how important environmental and behavioural change communications has become in the climate change emergency.”
Morrow’s category-winning campaigns included Maritime Power-to-X for Best B2B Campaign, Barista Bar’s Brew The Best You for Best Digital and Social Media Campaign, the PSNI Power to Change campaign for the Diversity, Inclusion and Purpose Award, Think Pink with Sukie Drink on behalf of Dale Farm for Best Low Budget Campaign, and GeoEnergy NI for Best Public Sector Campaign.
The PRCA DARE Awards, organised by the UK’s leading industry body for PR and communications, are a benchmark of excellence in the sector, celebrating work that delivers real impact and innovation.
