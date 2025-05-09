Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction has officially begun on a £12 million state-of-the-art endoscopy unit at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust’s Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), led by Northern Ireland-based Henry Brothers Construction.

The project, funded by NUH and NHS England, involves a major refurbishment and expansion of the existing facility. Key upgrades include a third procedure room and modernized infrastructure to improve patient privacy, safety, and diagnostic capacity. The expanded unit is designed to reduce waiting times and enhance the hospital’s ability to carry out more complex procedures.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, said: “We are very proud to have been appointed to develop a new state-of-the-art endoscopy unit for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

“Henry Brothers Construction is based in Beeston, just a short distance from the Queen’s Medical Centre, and it gives us great pleasure to be helping to improve the infrastructure and patient care at our local hospital.

“We have significant experience in the healthcare sector, so we are extremely pleased to be supporting the Trust and NHS England with its investment in capital projects in Nottingham.”

The contract was awarded to Henry Brothers through the Pagabo Major Construction Works Framework and the new QMC endoscopy unit is scheduled to open in early 2026.

Dr Andrew Baxter, deputy head of service for Endoscopy, explained: “This investment marks a transformational step for endoscopy at QMC. Expanding from two to three procedure rooms, means we’re significantly boosting our capacity – not just in volume, but in the complexity of what we can offer.

“The new unit will allow us to deliver more advanced procedures in a purpose-built, modern environment. With more space and equipment, we’re not only improving patient care but we’re also strengthening our position as a centre of excellence for high-quality, complex endoscopic care.”

He added: “Current and future staff will see some significant benefits though an enhanced training environment.”

Other members of the construction team include CPMG Architects, structural and civil engineers Keith Simpson Associates, EP Consulting for mechanical and electrical engineering, and Meller for quantity surveying services.

A spokesperson for NHSE Midlands added: “This is a significant milestone for East Midlands patients. NHS England in the Midlands has been investing in improving and expanding endoscopy services across the region to ensure we have sufficient capacity for the population’s needs. The expansion at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has been part of a three-year programme to increase capacity which has seen over £57m invested in Endoscopy services.”