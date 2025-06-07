Lurgan’s own Phyllis McIlduff steps back from volunteering after 36 remarkable years with the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP). She is pictured during her memorable catwalk debut at a fashion show in Cookstown

At 96 years young, Phyllis McIlduff from Lurgan is retiring from volunteering after an incredible 36 years of service with the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) — a journey that even included a memorable catwalk debut.

Phyllis first began volunteering in 1990 following the death of her husband Seamus. After a chance meeting with Sr Mary on the street in Lurgan, she was encouraged to join SVP.

Having recently left her job at the hospital, Phyllis found a new purpose — helping others.

Phyllis explained: “I love meeting people in Vincent’s but after 36 years volunteering with St Vincent de Paul I think it’s time to retire. I’m slowing down so I know I just need to take it easier but I would say to anyone who might be thinking about volunteering to do it – you will really enjoy it!”

She initially helped at the SVP childcare centre, spending time with the children and handing out juice, before moving into the shop — a place she came to cherish for its community spirit.

“It got me out of the house after my husband died, kept me busy and I just loved talking to people,” she reflected.

Beyond the shop, Phyllis even made her catwalk debut at the SVP Regional Fashion Show in Cookstown in 2018 — a memory she recalls fondly.

“I did what I could to help out. Whether that was in Vincent’s, in the childcare centre, modelling. I just wanted to help in any way that I could”, she explained.

Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, said: “On behalf of The Society of St Vincent de Paul I would like to congratulate Phyllis on her dedicated service to the Society and to her committed volunteering in Vincent’s Lurgan.

"We are indebted to her selflessness and the impact that she has made on the volunteers, staff and people of Lurgan. In this Volunteers’ Week we would express our thanks to Phyllis and wish her well on her retirement.”

Phyllis was recognised by the Society with the award of ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at Vincent’s Retail Conference and everyone at SVP wishes her a long and happy retirement.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity on the island. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers tirelessly work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.