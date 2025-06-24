PMcK Electrical Contractors and Engineers, a family-run business with over 40 years of experience, announces its rebrand to PMK. Pictured is Peter McKearney, managing director with his father, Paul McKearney, director of PMK

With over four decades of experience, the family-run business, founded by Paul McKearney and now led by his son, Peter McKearney, has steadily expanded its services and reputation in the electrical industry

Long-standing electrical firm PMcK Electrical Contractors and Engineers has unveiled a major rebrand, emerging as PMK in a move that signals its continued growth and ambition across the UK and Ireland.

The new name and identity celebrate the company’s roots while positioning it for the next phase of development.

“This rebrand to PMK reflects both who we are today and where we’re going,” said Peter McKearney, managing director. “It honours our past while embracing the future. Our new identity represents the quality, innovation, and energy that we bring to every project across every sector we serve.”

At the centre of the refresh is a modern, three-dimensional “P” logo, incorporating an electrical graphic that nods to both the company’s origins and the enduring father-and-son partnership at its core.

PMK’s operations are now structured into four distinct divisions: Contracting, Compliance, Maintenance, and Specialist Services. This new framework allows the business to deliver tailored, end-to-end electrical solutions to a diverse client base.

The company works across sectors including residential, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, leisure, and sports floodlighting, partnering with consulting engineers, contractors, and clients to design and implement safe, reliable, and high-performance systems.