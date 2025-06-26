Darragh McCarthy, founder and CEO of global financial services firm FinTrU, has been elected to the role of President of Belfast Chamber, with Lynsey Mallon, managing partner of corporate law firm Arthur Cox, elected as vice-president. Pictured with Darragh and Lynsey at the Belfast Chamber AGM, which was attended by over 100 people, is Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber CEO

Darragh McCarthy, who founded FinTrU in 2013 and has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, will replace Gavin Annon following the completion of his successful two-year tenure as President.

Founder and CEO of global financial services firm FinTrU Darragh McCarthy has been elected to the role of President of Belfast Chamber.

It was announced at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its Custom House headquarters on Thursday that Darragh, who founded FinTrU in 2013 and has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, will replace Gavin Annon following the completion of his successful two-year tenure as President.

Having served as vice-president of the organisation for the past year, Darragh is now succeeded in that role by Lynsey Mallon, managing partner of leading corporate law firm Arthur Cox.

Speaking following his election as President, Darragh said: “It is a huge honour to take on the role of President of Belfast Chamber, and one that makes me extremely proud. The Chamber’s relevance as the true voice for business in the city has never been stronger as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure every member’s interests are fully represented and their fantastic work enhanced.

“My election as President is not only a personal privilege, but also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the team at FinTrU. Over the years, we have built a business that is proudly rooted in Belfast and committed to its growth and success - values that align closely with the mission of Belfast Chamber. I look forward to bringing that same energy and ambition to this role.

“Fostering entrepreneurial spirit, making Belfast great through business coopetition and providing support for culture and arts are three themes that will shape my Presidency.

"Our great city is brimming with potential and I’m excited to have the opportunity to make a tangible difference by nurturing an environment that enables businesses across every sector to perform as well as possible.

“I am committed to building on the excellent work of my predecessor, Gavin Annon, to ensure the Chamber remains at the forefront of vital decisions shaping Belfast’s business future. I will continue to engage closely with political leaders to advocate for the critical infrastructure improvements our city needs to unlock greater inward investment.”

Founded in response to global investment banks’ increasing demand for first-class resources to navigate the shifting regulatory landscape, Belfast-headquartered FinTrU now employs over 1,400 people across offices in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.

Congratulating Darragh on his election, Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber CEO, said: “The Chamber boasts a wealth of talented and committed business leaders who are passionate about driving this city forward, and Darragh is a shining example of that. The success he has achieved in founding and leading FinTrU is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication, and I very much look forward to working closely with him.

“Belfast Chamber plays a vital role in representing businesses in our city, from championing regeneration and infrastructure investment to supporting city centre recovery and promoting sustainable economic growth. Under the leadership of our new President, we will continue to be a strong advocate for our members, ensuring their priorities are heard and acted upon at every level.”