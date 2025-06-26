Ramore Restaurants bounce back from poor hygiene inspection with top food safety ratings — just in time for the Open Championship crowds in Portrush

Ramore Restaurants bounce back from poor hygiene inspection with top food safety ratings — just in time for the Open Championship crowds in Portrush

A popular north coast hospitality group has dramatically improved its food hygiene ratings just weeks after a damning inspection – and just in time for the expected tourism surge during The Open next month.

Ramore Restaurants Ltd in Portrush, had been issued a Food Hygiene Rating of 1 — the second-lowest possible — by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council following an inspection on April 2. Inspectors found that while food handling was "generally satisfactory," the cleanliness, condition of facilities, and food safety management required "major improvement."

Following the rating, council officials said in May that they were actively working with the business operator to bring the Ramore Complex — which includes The Basalt, The Mermaid, Wine Bar, and The Coast — up to standard.

Now, in a remarkable turnaround, the restaurant group has announced significantly improved ratings following follow-up inspections with maximum five star rating for Neptune and Prawn and four stars for the Ramore and the Harbour.

Taking to social media, Ramore Restaurants Ltd shared the news, stating: "After weeks of waiting, we are pleased to confirm that we have now regained the highest rating of 5 out of 5 at Neptune & Prawn plus 4 out of 5 at Ramore & The Harbour. “These scores reflect the standards we’ve always held ourselves to - and we’re so pleased to see that now officially recognised.

"We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety, and have implemented additional measures to ensure this. “We thank our customers for their continued support and kindness.”