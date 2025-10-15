'It is a powerful endorsement': Victoria Square to host the beauty giant’s Northern Ireland debut as Sephora expands its presence across the UK

By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
From TikTok favourites to global icons, Sephora to open its first Northern Irish store in 2026, continuing its elegant expansion across the UK

Global beauty giant Sephora is bringing its world-renowned beauty playground to Northern Ireland for the very first time, with a brand-new store set to open in Belfast’s Victoria Square shopping centre in 2026.

This exciting launch marks Sephora UK’s 13th store and its debut in the Northern Ireland market – a major milestone as the brand continues its rapid UK expansion. Following a successful year of openings in Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, and Oxford, Belfast becomes the next key destination in Sephora’s mission to bring prestige beauty experiences to every corner of the UK.

Sarah Boyd, managing director of Sephora UK, said: “We are so excited to announce that our first opening for 2026 will be another first for Sephora UK – our first store in Northern Ireland in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

"We’re truly committed to living up to our name of Sephora UK by bringing our beauty playgrounds to all corners of the nation. Belfast is a city filled with important history, areas of outstanding natural beauty and we cannot wait to become a part of the local community.”

placeholder image
Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real Asset manager of Victoria Square, said: "Sephora signing at Victoria Square is a milestone moment for both the centre and the city.

"It is a powerful endorsement of the strength and appeal of Victoria Square as Belfast’s number one retail destination. Securing such a global beauty powerhouse underscores our commitment to meeting evolving consumer demand for premium, experiential retail and the central role we play in the region's retail landscape.”

Global beauty giant Sephora is bringing its world-renowned beauty playground to Northern Ireland for the very first time, with a brand-new store set to open in Belfast's Victoria Square shopping centre in 2026
Global beauty giant Sephora is bringing its world-renowned beauty playground to Northern Ireland for the very first time, with a brand-new store set to open in Belfast’s Victoria Square shopping centre in 2026

The Belfast location will join the rest of Sephora UK in offering local beauty enthusiasts an extensive range of world-renowned products, from cult favourites to indie icons, including Sephora’s own namesake range, Sephora Collection. Customers can shop exclusive ‘Only At Sephora’ brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Merit Beauty, INNBeauty Project, and Tower 28 alongside other TikTok-viral sensations lighting up the ‘Hot on Social’ table like Tatcha, Glossier, Glow Recipe, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

