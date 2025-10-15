From TikTok favourites to global icons, Sephora to open its first Northern Irish store in 2026, continuing its elegant expansion across the UK

Global beauty giant Sephora is bringing its world-renowned beauty playground to Northern Ireland for the very first time, with a brand-new store set to open in Belfast’s Victoria Square shopping centre in 2026.

This exciting launch marks Sephora UK’s 13th store and its debut in the Northern Ireland market – a major milestone as the brand continues its rapid UK expansion. Following a successful year of openings in Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, and Oxford, Belfast becomes the next key destination in Sephora’s mission to bring prestige beauty experiences to every corner of the UK.

Sarah Boyd, managing director of Sephora UK, said: “We are so excited to announce that our first opening for 2026 will be another first for Sephora UK – our first store in Northern Ireland in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

"We’re truly committed to living up to our name of Sephora UK by bringing our beauty playgrounds to all corners of the nation. Belfast is a city filled with important history, areas of outstanding natural beauty and we cannot wait to become a part of the local community.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real Asset manager of Victoria Square, said: "Sephora signing at Victoria Square is a milestone moment for both the centre and the city.

"It is a powerful endorsement of the strength and appeal of Victoria Square as Belfast’s number one retail destination. Securing such a global beauty powerhouse underscores our commitment to meeting evolving consumer demand for premium, experiential retail and the central role we play in the region's retail landscape.”

