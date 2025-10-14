LoweConex and ServiceChannel announced a major strategic collaboration to power the future of retail through intelligent automation and real-time control

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn software firm LoweConex has announced a major strategic collaboration with ServiceChannel, a leading U.S.-based tech company headquartered in South Carolina.

The partnership aims to transform asset management for retailers and high street brands by delivering a fully automated, end-to-end solution for managing and maintaining critical store infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration will integrate LoweConex’s Conex OS platform with ServiceChannel’s industry-leading SaaS solution, enabling automatic alarm triaging, remote control of assets, and rapid mobilisation of repair services.

Lisburn software firm LoweConex has announced a major strategic collaboration with ServiceChannel, a leading U.S.-based tech company headquartered in South Carolina

This cutting-edge integration is set to help retailers unlock what the companies call the “optimised stores of the future.”

The bi-directional integration between the platforms means that when a fault is detected in an asset, Conex OS will automatically triage the issue and trigger a work order through ServiceChannel. The result: faster issue resolution, reduced equipment downtime, and centralised operational control—without the need for manual intervention.

Commenting on the partnership, Ian Lowry, chief executive officer of LoweConex said: “Our partnership with ServiceChannel is an exciting step toward delivering the next generation of connected estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn software firm LoweConex has announced a major strategic collaboration with ServiceChannel, a leading U.S.-based tech company headquartered in South Carolina

“The combined solution of Conex OS and ServiceChannel will provide facilities leaders with enhanced intelligence into asset performance, in turn automating the flow of that data from store level to central offices and the boardroom, centralising the control of day-to-day operations in a more strategic manner.

“I am excited to see our teams collaborating on this shared vision and delivering a solution that has real impact in truly closing the loop on asset management.”

ServiceChannel, whose platform is used daily by more than 70,000 contractors across 500,000+ commercial locations in 66 countries, adds a robust network of proven service providers to the mix.

According to Sid Shetty, the company’s chief customer & business officer, the collaboration will “reduce downtime, increase visibility, optimise energy use, and deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sid Shetty, chief customer & business officer of ServiceChannel, explained: “We’re thrilled to partner with LoweConex and strongly believe that together we create significant compounded value for the industry and our joint customers.