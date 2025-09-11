Coca-Cola HBC switches to renewable gas source to reduce emissions and boost biogas production in Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland has announced it is switching to the renewable energy source, biomethane, to power its production facility in Lisburn.

The announcement comes as Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir MLA visited the newly upgraded Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant, powered by biomethane – a clean, renewable energy source produced locally by Greenville Energy in Omagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks a significant step forward in Coca-Cola HBC Group’s commitment to achieving NetZeroby40.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA with Simon Fitzpatrick, general manager during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC’s Knockmore Hill production facility in Lisburn to see the newly upgraded Combined Heat and Power plant, now powered by renewable biomethane. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

By the end of 2025, biomethane is expected to supply up to 25% of the total energy used at the Lisburn production facility. This energy will support critical operations including electricity generation, steam production, chilled water systems, and the creation of food-grade CO₂.

Biomethane offers a substantially lower carbon footprint compared to conventional fuels and will play a key role in reducing the plant’s Scope 1 emissions—those directly generated from owned or controlled sources, such as manufacturing processes and company vehicles.

The integration of biomethane into daily operations highlights a definite commitment to cleaner energy and sustainable innovation and growth by Coca-Cola HBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Burke, corporate affairs & sustainability director, Simon Fitzpatrick, general manager with Minister Andrew Muir MLA and Joanna Sneddon, supply chain director. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Simon Fitzpatrick, general manager, Coca-Cola HBC said: “The introduction of biomethane at our production facility in Lisburn marks a significant milestone for our operations on the island of Ireland. It is an exciting venture that reflects our commitment to innovation and setting a new benchmark for the industry.

“This marks another significant milestone in our NetZeroby40 journey, which has gained strong momentum in recent years. In 2024, we transitioned to using 100% recycled plastic* across all our bottled products produced onsite—a major step forward in reducing our plastic use and waste. At our Knockmore Hill site, we continue to innovate with energy-efficient manufacturing practices, including advanced lighting systems, to help us meet our ambitious sustainability targets.

“We were pleased to highlight our new CHP plant to Minister Muir, reinforcing our commitment to leading the path in sustainable business, and the strides we have already made in green production.

“By partnering with a local supplier, we’re also proud to support circularity and contribute to a more sustainable, locally rooted energy future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir MLA with Simon Fitzpatrick, general manager during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC’s Knockmore Hill production facility in Lisburn to see the newly upgraded Combined Heat and Power plant, now powered by renewable biomethane. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA said: “I warmly welcome the move towards biomethane at Coca-Cola HBC’s plant in Lisburn, businesses have an important role to play as we transition to a decarbonised, circular economy. There are clear benefits for companies and wider society from moving towards renewable energy sources, it’s vital Northern Ireland takes advantage of these opportunities and establish ourselves at the forefront of the green industrial revolution.

“Given the size of our agricultural sector, there is a huge opportunity to utilise our excess slurry and manure to generate bioenergy. In this way, we can be champions of climate action, whilst simultaneously tackling the water crisis and providing energy security.