Landmark investment to drive global innovation in nanophotonics and AI-ready data storage, reinforcing Northern Ireland’s role as a hub for cutting-edge R&D

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister and deputy First Minister have welcomed a major investment by Seagate Technology Holdings at its plant in Londonderry.

The £115 million investment over five years in the development of new hard drive technology will strengthen the position of Seagate’s North West facility as a world leader in nanophotonics R&D engineering and create a number of new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during a visit to the site to mark the announcement, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Since Seagate established in Derry in 1993, it has become a world-class manufacturing facility and one of the area’s largest employers. The company continues to offer high quality jobs and career opportunities for local people and contributes millions of pounds to our economy.

“As an Executive we are committed to promoting regional balance, and this latest investment by Seagate is another welcome boost for the North West that will bring new jobs and significant benefits to local people and communities.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly explained: “We want Northern Ireland to be at the forefront of global innovation and this investment demonstrates the strength of our talent and our capacity to compete on the world stage in cutting-edge technology sectors.

“The growth of Artificial Intelligence presents major opportunities and this substantial commitment from Seagate reinforces our position as a hub for innovation and technological excellence and will ensure we can continue to drive economic growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ministers welcome £115m investment by Seagate Technology. Pictured are Kieran Donoghue, CEO, Invest NI, John Morris, chief technology officer, Seagate, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Fergus O’Donnell, VP of Wafer Operations NI at Seagate and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald

A leading producer of mass data storage solutions, Seagate is working to develop technology for a 60TB+ hard drive. And its North West facility, which manufactures recording heads that read and write data on to hard disks, will play a critical role in the development of the next generation hard drive.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, continued: “Seagate is not only part of our community in the North West, but a cornerstone of our growing economy here.

“Today’s investment will support Seagate to ramp up productivity and create more good jobs. And it will further strengthen the strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities that are growing in reputation here.”

Seagate’s latest investment in the North West, which has been supported with £15m of funding from Invest NI, will see the creation of more than 30 highly skilled jobs, adding to the company’s current workforce of over 1,300 people at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr John Morris, chief technology officer at Seagate, outlined: “As AI models grow more powerful and data creation accelerates, the need for high-capacity, high-performance, and economical mass storage becomes even more essential. Our Northern Ireland facility is at the heart of this transformation, with over 25% of the world's recording heads now made here.

“With Invest NI’s support, this project will fast-track our development of 60TB and beyond capacities. We’re proud to continue investing in Northern Ireland, where our journey in revolutionary technologies began more than three decades ago.”

Kieran Donoghue, chief executive at Invest NI, added: “We have worked very closely with Seagate over the past three decades and have helped the facility here evolve into a world-leading manufacturing and pioneering R&D Centre. We are delighted to support the Seagate team with this latest project and secure the development of the new recording heads and laser technology in the North West.