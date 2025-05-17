Northern Ireland residents raise concerns over delayed and inconsistent mail deliveries

Residents in parts of Northern Ireland, particularly in Belfast, have raised concerns over increasingly sporadic postal services, claiming that post is only being delivered every three days – or even less frequently in some areas.

This has sparked fears that important letters, including medical appointments and official documents, are being delayed, with potential real-world consequences.

Several residents have reported receiving their post in bulk, with no deliveries for days followed by a sudden influx of letters. Some have voiced concerns that mail may be intentionally held back and delivered in batches, leading to speculation that deliveries are being delayed until there is a larger volume to distribute.

While there is no official confirmation of this practice, the perception has been echoed throughout the local community, with many saying the current pattern of deliveries suggests it could be happening.

One south east Belfast resident explained: "We used to receive our mail every day, however in the last number of months the service has become very erratic.

"This week, for example, I received a bundle of mail on one day - some six letters. The dates on some would indicate that they were posted up to two weeks ago.

"This doesn't bother me if it is junk mail, but it is very concerning when it is an important medical appointment. I recently missed one such appointment as the letter came the day after my appointment was scheduled. I contacted the hospital, but, of course, it was too late and now I have been put back on a waiting list."

The woman, did, however put out that packages, such as those from Amazon, are still being delivered on time by Royal Mail postal workers.

"I don't understand how they can still deliver these packages, but not letters," she added.

A north Belfast businessman agreed: “It feels like they’re only delivering when they have a full bag. I don’t know if that’s policy or just how they’re coping with staff shortages and delivering in bulk, but it’s definitely affecting people and my business.”

Royal Mail has acknowledged the issue but attributes the disruptions to significant staffing shortages.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We apologise that deliveries in Belfast are currently being affected by high levels of staff vacancies, which we are actively trying to recruit for. We have a plan in place to rotate deliveries so addresses do not go longer than three days without receiving mail.”

Royal Mail also confirmed they are currently operating a rotating delivery system in areas hit hardest by recruitment challenges meaning some routes may see reduced service on certain days, though households should still be receiving post at least every two to three days.