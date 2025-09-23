Established in 1979, Parenting Focus has been one of Northern Ireland’s most trusted voices for families. Now, as it says goodbye, its impact will not be forgotten with its mission set to continue in new hands

After more than four decades, Parenting Focus in Belfast has announced that it will close its doors later this month.

The charity based at Stockman's Way has been a source of advice, support and solidarity for Northern Ireland parents, caregivers, and families since it was founded as the Parents Advice Centre in 1979. In that time, it has helped hundreds of thousands of parents, grandparents, and others in a parenting role.

Amidst the backdrop of an ever-changing society in Northern Ireland during that time, the focus of the organisation’s vision has remained constant: A society where all kinds of parenting is respected, where parents' opinions are acknowledged, and where every family can get the help they need.

The decision to close comes at a time when the pressures facing the community and voluntary sector are immense. Funding cuts, short-term commissioning, increased operating costs and a culture of awarding contracts without full cost recovery have become the norm.

Parenting Focus says that whilst its staff team has been relentless in working to put together financing from various sources, the burden has become too much.

Parenting Focus will close on September 30.

Commenting on the closure, chair of Parenting Focus, Lisa Keys said: “It is with sadness that we share this news. Parenting Focus has walked alongside families for 46 years, and in that time, we have seen first-hand the strength, courage, and love that parents bring to their children’s lives.

“We recognise that parenting is one of life’s greatest joys and most demanding challenges. It comes without a manual, and no two journeys are the same. Some journeys are harder than others. Throughout those journeys, we have offered guidance, empathy, and a shoulder to lean on, and always a voice for parents, no matter their family situation.

“This has been a very difficult decision; driven by the realities of the funding landscape we have operated in for too long.

“The Board cannot overstate our gratitude for our staff’s tireless dedication, professionalism, and care. They have been the heart and soul of Parenting Focus, and the reason we could positively impact so many families’ lives.

“On behalf of the Board and wider team, I would like to thank our staff, volunteers, partners, funders, supporters, and service users who have worked with us during the past four decades and placed their trust in us. There is still a growing need for the type of advice and support we provide, as families face modern day challenges like the rise in the cost of living, the growth in social media, and the societal challenges we face in Northern Ireland.

“We hope that by sharing our own expertise, knowledge and programmes with similar organisations, the wealth of experience we have built up continues to benefit other organisations and ultimately parents and families.

"In doing so, Parenting Focus will leave behind a legacy of support, compassion, and empowerment - one that will continue to shape how families are supported across Northern Ireland for years to come.”

To ensure its essential services continue beyond the organisation’s closure, Parenting Focus will gift its programmes to a range of trusted charities and community organisations across Northern Ireland. This includes parenting and family support programmes for teenagers, challenging behaviour, and separated families, as well as workshops on emotional wellbeing, resilience, and children’s development.

By entrusting these programmes to organisations such as Children in Northern Ireland, Greater Shankill Family Support Centre, Bolster Community, Relate, AWARE and others, Parenting Focus is safeguarding continuity in parental support for families in Northern Ireland.