Northern Ireland’s premier group of luxury hotels, bars and restaurants, Galgorm Collection has secured a series of significant accolades at the 2025 AA Hospitality Awards, reaffirming its position as a leader in luxury hospitality in Northern Ireland.

The Old Inn, in Crawfordsburn, was awarded the AA Hotel of the Year, while Galgorm received AA 5-star status. Gillies restaurant at Galgorm earned an AA Rosette, joining Fratelli Galgorm, The Rabbit, and The Old Inn in holding this mark of culinary excellence.

The AA Hospitality Awards, held this year at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, brought together 1,000 industry leaders. The awards span 18 categories judged by AA inspectors and recognise excellence across hotels, restaurants, and individuals shaping the UK hospitality sector.

Galgorm’s latest award wins reflect the extensive investment across its portfolio of properties. Over the past 18 months, more than £5 million has been invested at Galgorm, including a £2 million redevelopment of its award-winning spa and wellness facilities.

Colin Johnston, CEO of Galgorm Collection, said: “These awards reflect the hard work and professionalism of everyone across Galgorm Collection. Our ongoing investment in product quality, guest experience, employee wellbeing, and sustainability continues to deliver tangible results.

“Our mission is to provide more than a stay – offering guests exceptional hospitality while minimising environmental impact. These recognitions motivate us to continue raising standards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the entire team across all our properties and restaurants for their hard work and commitment to our guests and the business. The awards reflect their dedication and I am immensely proud of everyone.”

Galgorm Collection is currently executing a £40 million expansion strategy through 2027 aimed at strengthening Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector. Since 2010, over £60 million has been invested in its flagship Galgorm property.

Recent acquisitions include Galgorm Castle Estate and Roe Valley Resort for a combined £28 million, with a further £22 million committed to enhancing these estates over the next five years. The Collection also expanded its portfolio with the opening of The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in 2019 and the acquisition and redevelopment of The Old Inn in 2021, which included a £2.5 million outdoor Treetop Spa.