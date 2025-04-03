Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proprietor of Claudy Cycles shared the heartbreaking news on social media revealing the extent of the devastation to his beloved local business, which has since received over 350 messages of support

A well-known bike shop in Northern Ireland has been completely destroyed by a fire which broke out early this morning (Thursday).

The devastating blaze has left the local business in ruins, causing heartbreak for both its owner and the tight-knit community it has served for decades.

Brian Cassidy, the owner of Claudy Cycles, shared the tragic news on social media, detailing the extent of the damage to his beloved business. Established in 1978 and relocated to its current Baranailt Road location in 1982, Claudy Cycles has long been a trusted name in bicycle sales and repairs in the area.

He said: “Folks, this morning our shop suffered a devastating fire which unfortunately has totally destroyed our premises. It will take some time for us to get back on our feet again. We will keep everyone posted.”

He also posted a photo showing the extent of the damage, with the store entirely gutted after being consumed by the blaze.

The fire has shocked the local community, with over 350 comments on Mr Cassidy's post expressing solidarity and offering words of support. Many neighbouring businesses also reached out, sharing their condolences and offering help in the aftermath.

Despite the significant loss, Mr Cassidy thanked everyone for their support, noting how grateful he was for the overwhelming messages of encouragement.