Working in partnership, Graham helped to deliver UK’s largest brownfield regeneration project at Wirral Waters on time and on budget

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has completed Millers Quay, a £130million residential development at Wirral Waters - the UK’s largest brownfield regeneration project.

The development comprises 500 one- and two-bedroom waterfront apartments, including 100 affordable homes, across six buildings.

This transformative project was delivered on time and on budget by Peel Waters, the developer of Millers Quay, in partnership with Graham, funding partner Pension Insurance Corporation plc, and Wirral Council, with support from Homes England.

Representatives from each of the partners last week to officially mark and celebrate the completion of this landmark development, which also includes 100 affordable new homes.

Millers Quay has been commended for the social impact delivered within the local community throughout its construction. The development has provided significant socio-economic benefits, including £31m in Social Economic Return on Investment (SROI) and £44m spent with local supply chain partners. Over £1m per month has been invested in local labour, with well over 1,000 people employed on the project and almost 75% of the workforce living within a 30-mile radius of the site.

Graham’s innovative CRE8 programme, delivered at Millers Quay, provided meaningful training and employment for local individuals, with most participants securing employment following their placements. Over 400 students from Wirral Met College’s Construction Campus – Peel Waters first development at Wirral Waters - have also benefitted from Millers Quay, with students taking part in site tours, Q&A’s with site managers as well as the opportunity to complete a variety of on-site work placements.

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has completed Millers Quay, a £130million residential development at Wirral Waters - the UK's largest brownfield regeneration project. Pictured is James Whittaker, managing director, Peel Waters, Jess Adams, Long Income Investment manager, Pension Insurance Corporation plc, Dame Angela Eagle, M, Councillor Paul Stuart, Wirral Council Leader, Claire Richards, head of markets, Partners and Places – North, Homes England and Peter Reavey, regional director, Graham Construction.

Peter Reavey, regional director at Graham, explained: “The completion of Millers Quay is a proud moment for everyone involved. This project not only delivers high-quality homes but also demonstrates our commitment to creating positive, lasting impact in the communities where we work. The opportunities we’ve provided for local students and the support for local businesses highlight the broader benefits of developments like these.”

With the bold design and extensive views across the water, combined with sustainability and energy efficiency credentials including solar power systems and air source heat pumps, the £130m Millers Quay development has already received an extremely high volume of enquiries and viewings.

Last summer, the first two blocks of Millers Quay - Copper Mill and Steam Yard – were completed. These 150 one- and two-bedroom apartments were all let within just three months. Now, the final 350 new homes within four blocks - Soda Factory, Salt House, Glaze Works and Lime Studio - are also complete bringing the construction of Millers Quay to an end. Letting agent, JLL, has already received thousands of enquiries and requests to view, largely from the local areas across Liverpool and Wirral.

Richard Mawdsley, development director at Wirral Waters, continued: “The construction of Millers Quay has been driven by a really solid collaboration, with each partner instrumental in its delivery. We couldn’t have done it without the support, financial backing and expertise provided by our funding partner Pension Insurance Corporation plc (“PIC”), construction firm Graham, Homes England, and Wirral Council.

“This is a very proud moment for Peel Waters and I’d like to thank the local community for being so supportive and patient throughout its construction, and to the incredible students at Wirral Met College for getting their hands dirty and helping us to learn and innovate throughout this monumental building project. We have all learnt so much and can be justifiably proud of what we have achieved together.”