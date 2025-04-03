Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TBC Conversions (TBC) has recognised 16 staff members of its 90-strong workforce for their long service rewarding them with extra annual leave

Dungannon vehicle conversion specialist, TBC Conversions (TBC), has recognised 16 staff members of its 90-strong workforce for their long service within the company.

Amongst those awarded were Glen Simons, marking 15 years of service, Alistair Soye, Joanne Campbell, Niall Conlan, and Shane Dorrity, all marking 10 years of service, and 11 members of staff also marked five years of service.

Donavon McKillen, commercial director at TBC, said: “Our team is the driving force behind our success and recognising their long service is not only a celebration of their loyalty, but a token of appreciation for their hard work and passion.

“Many of our employees began their careers with us, and have helped bring our values of exceptional service, respect, and attention to detail to life through their dedication and skill.

“We are committed to creating a workplace where our people can thrive and continually invest in our team to provide opportunities for development, learning, and progression, and having such high numbers of long serving staff across all of our showrooms is testament to this pledge.

“We are incredibly proud of all our team members who have reached these milestones, and we look forward to celebrating many more years of growth together."

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, TBC Conversions offers its employees competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.