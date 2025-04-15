Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Social Studio on Bishop Street and known for blending fine dining with classic staples, shared the news on social media, marking the end of what owner Lauren McDonagh, a former Miss Ireland, described as a heartfelt venture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known Londonderry restaurant has announced its closure just one year after opening, citing rising operational costs as the primary reason.

Social Studio on Bishop Street and known for blending fine dining with classic staples, shared the news on social media, marking the end of what owner Lauren McDonagh, a former Miss Ireland, described as a heartfelt venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a candid post, the restaurant stated: “This isn’t one of our usual posts but one that we unfortunately need to make.

“Due to the rising costs of goods, electric, wages etc, Social Studio will unfortunately be closing. This is not a decision that was made lightly, in fact quite the opposite. We have put our hearts and souls into Social Studio for the past year and I’ve crossed paths with many wonderful people.”

Showing gratitude to customers and staff it added: “I want to thank everyone that came to visit and our wonderful staff but for me right now, it just wasn’t the right timing unfortunately. I’ve had to put things into perspective and this resulted in coming to the conclusion of closing Social Studio.

“Hospitality is a tough industry, one that I can say I’ve tried but now that this book is closed, I want to urge anyone to support local and small businesses where and when possible. It might not be a big deal to you but it’s a game changer for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Studio on Bishop Street and known for blending fine dining with classic staples, shared the news on social media, marking the end of what owner Lauren McDonagh, a former Miss Ireland, described as a heartfelt venture