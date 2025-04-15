Watch: Belfast gift shop celebrates Rory McIlroy’s green jacket triumph..'we like to think these were lucky socks and helped with his incredible success'
As golf fans around the world celebrate Rory McIlroy's triumphant victory at the Masters, one small but mighty accessory has emerged as the unsung hero of his success - Wee Birdie Socks!
Hailing from Belfast’s beloved local gift shop Born & Bred, these ankle socks might just be the luckiest charm on the green. Just ask Rory himself — yes, he has a pair!
The story behind the socks is as heartwarming as the Holywood star’s victory. Last year at the Irish Open in Royal County Down, Born & Bred manager Rebecca Henderson met the Northern Ireland golfing legend.
“He was signing autographs and I put out some of the Wee Birdie Socks for him to sign,” Rebecca recalled. “While he was signing them I asked him if he’d like a pair. He said, ‘I would actually, yes’. I offered him a few pairs, but he just said, ‘Erm… I’ll take one pair!’”
The shop’s owner, Linzi Rooney, was over the moon: “We just couldn’t believe it! We were all SO excited that he not only has a pair but wanted a pair!
"We like to think these were lucky socks and helped with his incredible success at The Masters and in finally getting him that famous green jacket!
“While we can’t guarantee your swing will rival Rory’s, but slipping on a pair of Wee Birdie Socks certainly can't hurt. Plus, you'll be supporting a homegrown Irish business with heart — and now, a touch of golf legend status.”
And for fans looking to walk in Rory’s footsteps, a pair of Wee Birdie Socks might just be the perfect place to start. You never know — your path to a green jacket might just start with what’s on your feet.
