Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailing from Belfast’s beloved local gift shop Born & Bred, Wee Birdie Socks might just be the luckiest charm on the green. Just ask Rory himself — yes, he has a pair!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As golf fans around the world celebrate Rory McIlroy's triumphant victory at the Masters, one small but mighty accessory has emerged as the unsung hero of his success - Wee Birdie Socks!

Hailing from Belfast’s beloved local gift shop Born & Bred, these ankle socks might just be the luckiest charm on the green. Just ask Rory himself — yes, he has a pair!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story behind the socks is as heartwarming as the Holywood star’s victory. Last year at the Irish Open in Royal County Down, Born & Bred manager Rebecca Henderson met the Northern Ireland golfing legend.

“He was signing autographs and I put out some of the Wee Birdie Socks for him to sign,” Rebecca recalled. “While he was signing them I asked him if he’d like a pair. He said, ‘I would actually, yes’. I offered him a few pairs, but he just said, ‘Erm… I’ll take one pair!’”

The shop’s owner, Linzi Rooney, was over the moon: “We just couldn’t believe it! We were all SO excited that he not only has a pair but wanted a pair!

"We like to think these were lucky socks and helped with his incredible success at The Masters and in finally getting him that famous green jacket!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As golf fans around the world celebrate Rory McIlroy's triumphant victory at the Masters, one small but mighty accessory has emerged as the unsung hero of his success - Wee Birdie Socks! Pictured is Born & Bred manager Rebecca Henderson giving Rory a pair at last year's Irish Open in Royal County Down

“While we can’t guarantee your swing will rival Rory’s, but slipping on a pair of Wee Birdie Socks certainly can't hurt. Plus, you'll be supporting a homegrown Irish business with heart — and now, a touch of golf legend status.”