Slim’s Healthy Kitchen has announced that a range of its healthy convenience meals and newly developed yoghurts with protein granola are now available in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. Pictured is Gary McIldowney, founder of Slim's Healthy Kitchen with Tesco buyers David Thompson and Laura McMinn

Slim’s Healthy Kitchen began as a single-location restaurant in Belfast, driven by a mission to make healthy food more accessible

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast food retailer, Slim’s Healthy Kitchen has announced that a range of its healthy convenience meals and newly developed yoghurts with protein granola are now available in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

The launch marks the brand’s first entry into Tesco and represents a significant step in its continued focus on retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco will stock six of Slim’s signature meals, which combine flavours with high-protein, balanced nutrition. These include peri-peri chicken, Korean-style chicken, Chinese-style chicken curry, chilli beef wedges, soy and ginger chicken, and jerk chicken. Each meal offers a convenient, satisfying option for consumers seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.

In addition to the meal range, Slim’s is launching its first breakfast and snack product, two yoghurts in Madagascan vanilla and toffee flavours. Each pot is paired with a protein granola blend made from oats, soya crispies, pumpkin seeds, and pea protein, delivering 16 grams of protein per serving.

Gary McIldowney, founder of Slim’s Healthy Kitchen, said: “Partnering with Tesco is a major milestone for us. It’s something we’ve worked toward for a long time, and as a small, family-run business, seeing our products on the shelf with a multinational retailer like Tesco is a real eureka moment.

“We’ve spent the last 18 months developing our yoghurt range, and it’s an exciting step in expanding how we support our customers’ daily routines. This launch represents a broader commitment to creating healthy, accessible food for real people, from morning through to evening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slim’s Healthy Kitchen began as a single-location restaurant in Belfast, driven by a mission to make healthy food more accessible. Over time, the brand evolved to meet growing consumer interest in high-protein, ready-to-eat meals. With the shift from hospitality to food production, the company has invested steadily in its in-house capabilities, building a product portfolio that balances nutrition, innovation, and shelf appeal.

While Northern Ireland remains a key market, the company is also laying the foundations for scaling up its presence across ROI and wider distribution in mainland UK through selective retail partnerships and category expansion.

Gary remains focused on what comes next: “Everything we release must earn its place, whether it’s a meal, a yoghurt, or a future product.