Karri Kitchen, a once-thriving healthy ready meal company based in Co Armagh, has entered liquidation after six years in operation

Community shock as Craigavon ready meals manufacturing company Karri Kitchen, which had supply deals with major retailers including Tesco, Lidl, Asda, Musgrave NI and Spar, ceases trading

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karri Kitchen, a once-thriving healthy ready meal company based in Co Armagh, has entered liquidation after six years in operation.

The Craigavon business, known for its Asian-inspired meals such as Mongolian beef noodles and firecracker chicken, ceased trading before officially entering creditors' voluntary liquidation on 16 April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2019 by Shera McAloran with a mission to deliver nutritious Southeast Asian cuisine to homes across Northern Ireland, Karri Kitchen experienced rapid growth.

It secured shelf space in major retailers including Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Spar and Musgrave NI, becoming a leading name in Northern Ireland’s ready meal sector. The company also featured in the BBC’s Food Fest Northern Ireland, highlighting its innovative culinary offerings.

However, despite its loyal customer base and local acclaim, Karri Kitchen was unable to withstand escalating production costs.

Liquidator Lisa Lappin of Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said the company’s closure was a significant loss to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karri Kitchen, a once-thriving healthy ready meal company based in Co Armagh, has entered liquidation after six years in operation

"Karri Kitchen Ltd entered creditors voluntary liquidation on 16 April 2025," she said.

"Karri Kitchen Ltd was a fantastic local brand that produced excellent products and had a loyal customer base.

"Its loss as a unique aspect to the local economy will be mourned, but the company was simply unable to meet rising production costs and broader economic pressures."

The firm employed around 30 staff members, all of whom are likely to be affected by the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karri Kitchen, a once-thriving healthy ready meal company based in Co Armagh, has entered liquidation after six years in operation

The company’s downfall marks a blow for the local community, not only due to the jobs lost but also because of its contributions to food banks and charitable organisations.

Upper Bann Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson expressed disappointment at the news: “Homegrown businesses like Karri Kitchen are the lifeblood of our community, creating jobs, and supporting local supply chains. The business also made a significant contribution to local food banks and organisations supporting those the crisis.”