A long-established Northern Ireland travel agency is entering a new era, as it prepares to close its Armagh office after nearly four decades in the business.

Professional Travel, a familiar name to generations of holidaymakers across Co Armagh and beyond, will officially shut its Thomas Street premises on November 1.

But far from winding down, the company is embracing change — with services continuing from its Dungannon office as well as through a new flexible working model.

Owner Shirley Smyth, who founded Professional Travel in Dungannon in 1986 before expanding into Armagh six years later, described the move as a ‘restructuring’ designed to ensure the business continues to thrive in an evolving working environment.

Posting of social media, Shirley explained: “Now that our loyal and valued customers have been personally informed, it’s time to announce a few changes...

“After nearly 40 years I feel the time is right to restructure the business to allow for a more flexible working environment.

“As of 1st November, we will be closing our physical office in Armagh. Our team will continue to serve all our valued customers, with some members working from home and others relocating to our Dungannon office. You can continue to reach us through the same email address and phone number you have always used.

“I believe these changes will enhance the already excellent service we provide and centralise 160 years of Travel Expertise in one location.

“We would like to thank you all for your loyal support over the years and know the many friendships made will last beyond the miles.

“We look forward to welcoming you in our Dungannon office in the near future.