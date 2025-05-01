Jet2CityBreaks offers two new city break destinations from Northern Ireland airport
Following continued demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing, the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks has put Murcia on sale all year-round from Belfast International Airport, as well as launching packages to Salzburg for Winter 25/26.
Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from Belfast International Airport with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26. Jet2CityBreaks has a range of 3 to 4-star hotels available to book now in the city of Murcia where medieval meets modern.
Jam-packed with charm, culture and cosmopolitan vibes, this south-eastern Spanish city offers lovely plazas, beautiful architecture and cosy tapas bars offering delicious local cuisine.
In response to the increasing number of customers wanting to combine winter sports with a city break, Jet2CityBreaks has launched packages to Salzburg for Winter 25/26 from Belfast International Airport. Previously only available as a ski flight only option with Jet2.com, holidaymakers can now enjoy ATOL protected package holidays with the city breaks specialist and spend time exploring this city with a few days skiing.
City break packages are available to book to the Austrian city from 20 th December 2025 to 21 st March 2026 from Belfast International Airport, with weekly Saturday services operating during this time.
Customers can choose from a range of hotels with Jet2CityBreaks from 2+ to 4-star in the city centre of Salzburg.
Combining famous historic architecture and museums with traditional food and mountain views, this pretty European city makes for a great break away with popular ski resorts located close by.
ATOL protected package holidays with Jet2CityBreaks are available for a low £60 per person deposit.
Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of 2-5-star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks for this year and next, so we have responded by expanding our Jet2CityBreaks portfolio.
"The introduction of Murcia as a new city break destination from Belfast International Airport, as well as putting packages on sale to Salzburg means we are offering customers and independent travel agents a fantastic selection of cultural hotspots to choose from.
"As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that today’s announcement will be welcome news to customers looking to
enjoy a city break escape no matter what time of the year.”
