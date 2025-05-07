Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following an investment of £500,000, Ross’s, which opened in 1923, is relocating legacy brand Adams Blackrock to a new site in Dublin from its long-standing address

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland auction house, Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers, has acquired iconic Irish brand Adams Blackrock, marking the move with an exclusive high-end jewellery auction launching today (Wednesday).

The acquisition follows a £500,000 investment and includes the relocation of Adams Blackrock to a prestigious new site on Kildare Street in Dublin city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1923, Ross’s is a family-run business led by father and son Daniel and Angus Clarke. Known for its expertise in Irish art and antiques, the Belfast-based auctioneer has expanded significantly into fine jewellery, gemstones, and luxury watches over the past decade.

Dr Rachel Healy with managing director Angus Clarke at Adams Blackrock's new site at 17 Kildare St, Dublin

In a first for the island of Ireland, Ross’s is introducing dual currency bidding—allowing buyers to place bids in either Euro or Sterling. The monthly auctions aim to serve clients across Ireland and Europe, both online and in person.

Managing director Angus Clarke, who leads the business with his father Daniel, said: “Bringing a prestigious brand like Adams Blackrock into the centre of Dublin and combining that with all-island, dual currency bidding, is a wonderful opportunity, one we believe will give discerning buyers across the island of Ireland greater scope and confidence to purchase some truly special jewellery for themselves and their loved ones, or to find an exceptional investment piece.

“For many years we have cultivated strong relationships with customers right across the island of Ireland, and our decision to run dual currency bidding through Adams Blackrock is a significant step in providing equal access to standout pieces to people across the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s leading auction house, Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers, has acquired iconic Irish brand Adams Blackrock, with an exclusive jewellery sale launching today (May 7). Pictured is Dr Rachel Healy with managing director Angus Clarke at Adams Blackrock's new site at 17 Kildare St, Dublin

“It will be a clear process with customers invited to bid from the comfort of their own home through our state-of-the-art bespoke online auction software.”

Featuring an impressive range of items including a Victorian High Carat Gold Emerald and Diamond Cuff, an 18ct Gold Emerald and Diamond Cluster Ring and a fabulous Platinum Sapphire and Diamond Bracelet, the auction runs until May 21, with bidders invited to view items online, as well as in person at Ross’s auction house on Belfast’s May St and at Adams Blackrock’s site at 17 Kildare St, Dublin.

Gemmologist Dr Rachel Healy, one of Ireland’s leading experts in gemstones, takes up the post of head of jewellery with the Adams Blackrock team.

She explained: “It’s incredibly exciting to be here for the latest chapter in the story of such a well-known and respected Irish brand, one which dates back to 1947. We’ve secured some fabulous items for this milestone auction as Adams Blackrock relocates to the heart of Dublin, one I would encourage anyone with an interest in jewellery or gemstones to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Buying pieces through auction can be a hugely rewarding experience, not just for the cost advantages but because what buyers end up with is something truly unique, a precious piece with a story and a history of its own that will only ever add to its value.”

On the opportunity for buyers to view auction pieces close up in Belfast and Dublin, Dr Healy added: “It’s always great for buyers to see items in person, especially with tactile items like jewellery. There’s nothing like holding a pair of earrings against your face to see how they’ll look or trying on a stunning diamond ring to know if it’s the one for you.

“This is why displaying our items in person is such an important part of our approach. We want people to come in and talk to us about the fascinating pieces we have, to hold them in their hands and really get a feel for the jewellery they’d like to take home.”