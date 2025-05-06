Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland business leader Feargal McCormack has been recognised for his contribution to the accountancy profession.

He was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Accountancy award at the 2025 Irish Accountancy Awards in Dublin marking his achievements over a career that has spanned more than 30 years. AAB, in which McCormack is a senior partner was awarded Employer of the Year and Tax Team of the Year at the event.

This Outstanding Contribution to Accountancy category recognises a senior individual who has made a significant contribution to the profession.

NI business leader Feargal McCormack has been recognised for his contribution to the accountancy profession. Pictured is Feargal with chief executive of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Barry Dempsey

Feargal founded FPM Chartered Accountants in Newry in 1991 which he grew over many years to become an award-winning practice with a presence across the island of Ireland. The company merged with AAB in 2022 and Feargal remains there as senior partner and head of family business.

Feargal said that he was ‘very humbled and honoured’ to receive the award, and addressing the gathering, continuing: “Looking to the future, ethics must be embedded at the heart of the business landscape. An Irish Chartered Accountancy qualification is a global business and leadership passport for life. Go forward with confidence, have fun, embrace and enjoy the journey. Onwards and upwards.”

Chief executive of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Barry Dempsey added: “Feargal is an exemplar of this profession and a role model for anyone currently in it or aspiring to join it.

"In founding FPM Chartered Accountants, he created a highly successful cross-border firm with the best interests of small to medium and family-run businesses at heart – businesses which are the lifeblood of our economies.

"He steered the firm through to its recent merger with AAB and remains a key Partner in it. As a former President of this Institute, he actively promoted the profession and truly connected with members.

“His contribution to the profession has previously been recognised in his and his firm’s many awards and recognitions, but Feargal’s interests extend far beyond his work. He sits on numerous committees and boards contributing to academia, sport, community ventures and is a Patron of Special Olympics Ireland. I warmly congratulate Feargal and his family on this well-deserved recognition from his peers and entire Chartered community”.