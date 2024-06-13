Job-creating £150million Northern Ireland business park plans set for green light
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to redevelop a business park in Antrim - in a move which will add more than 900,000 sq ft of new space - are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.
The application by Errigal Commercial Developments Ltd relates to lands at Enkalon Industrial Estate, including vacant lands to the north west and located immediately north of Plaskets Burn.
The site is immediately east of Junction One retail park, to the south of Kilbegs Business Park with Allen Park golf course and Castlewood residential development defining the western boundary.
Plans put together by TSA Planning, envisage the development of three new storage and distribution warehouses with ancillary offices, five light industrial units and two retail showrooms with a trade counter.
The plans also feature research and design offices and the refurbishment of and alterations to four existing storage and distribution units.
Roof mounted solar panels are incorporated in the plan alongside five new access points onto Enkalon Road, a new internal estate road and parking for HGVs, cars and bikes.
The proposal will result in 690 new jobs once operational, with 200 construction jobs created over a six year period. It is also indicated that the proposal represents a significant capital investment of £150million.
The application will be scrutinised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's planning committee next week.
Approval is recommended in a report prepared by planning officers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.