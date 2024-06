Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Londonderry floral designer John Paul scoops Best Independent Florist accolade and named the 2024 Faces of Floristry

Northern Ireland floral designer John Paul has gained two prestigious national accolades this week winning Best Independent Florist and being named a Face of Floristry.

As part of the inaugural National Florist Day, Londonderry florist John Paul Deehan of John Paul Florist was named as one of the 2024 Faces of Floristry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which were by nomination only, saw winners selected by a panel of expert judges who not only considered the reason for the nomination but went on to investigate each nominee in depth before making their final selection.

John Paul with their Tourism and Engagement Officer Darinagh Boyle

John Paul, who has been a florist for over 30 years, was nominated not just for his successful business but for his dedication to using his floristry skills to help the local community. Helping to run the local Floral Art Society, supporting local charities and organisations with his demonstrations and the support given to the many church flower festival held over the years.

Talking about his success John Paul, said: “I am so grateful for this recognition in both awards. It is amazing to win Best Independent Florist at the Wedding Awards and then to be named as a Face of Floristry as part of National Florist Day was humbling.

"We’ve a busy few months ahead with weddings and events so these awards are a great motivation to keep striving to create the best we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland floral designer John Paul has gained two prestigious national accolades this week winning Best Independent Florist and being named a Face of Floristry. Pictured is John Paul Deehan of John Paul Florist, National Face of Floristry 2024

Organised by industry publication Florist Trade Magazine together with The Good Florist Guide, the 100 Faces of Floristry element of National Florist Day was a way of recognising all the talent that makes up the wonderful world of flowers, floristry and the people who make this multi-billion-pound industry tick.

John Paul also got a second win last week when LUXlife Magazine unveiled the UK winners of the 2024 Global Wedding Awards; including John Paul Florist as Best Independent Florist.

The prestigious eighth annual Global Wedding Awards shone a light once again on the top service providers making the Wedding industry what it is today. LUXlife bring all of the various wedding sectors together under the umbrella of the Global Wedding Awards 2024.

Their experienced research and judging team utilised all publicly available sources to determine those most deserving of recognition in this years’ awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they start with external nominations, the awards don’t operate as a popularity contest; only those who have demonstrated exceptional customer service, business growth, and innovation in their field in the eyes of the judges go on to be successful winners.