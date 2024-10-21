Join Northern Ireland's first ever Nothing Day, encouraging people to take time for themselves
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Belfast is set to host its first ever Nothing Day, encouraging people to take time for themselves to let creativity flourish.
Nothing Day, being held on Monday, November 4, is an invitation to individuals, families, organisations and businesses to rest, reset and relax.
The project aimed at challenging the status quo of busyness and burnout, is being delivered by Northern Ireland creative consultancy Daisy Chain Inc as part of the Belfast 24 programme, a celebration designed to ignite a new creative chapter for the city.
In the run up to Nothing Day, local artists will be showcasing what ‘doing nothing’ means to them, with performative art pieces across Belfast City Centre. The day will culminate in a ‘Nothing Conference’ being held in MAC, Belfast, which the organisers describe as an “extended coffee break – the best part of any conference.”
Jonny McEwen from Daisy Chain Inc is the creative thinker behind the Nothing programme and sees the project as a radical act of protest.
Jonny explained: “Having nothing on the agenda, is where most of us do our best and most creative thinking. Time spent doing nothing allows us to see and understand things differently, and in today’s society doing nothing is frowned upon. Nothing Day is challenging the culture of busyness and we’re calling on everyone to pause and consider the possibility of doing nothing.
“In practice, it’s about creating space. It could be as simple as turning off your phone, going for a walk, journalling or doodling. You can also join us at the MAC for the Nothing Conference to do nothing together and explore the incredible ideas and moments that nothing can create.”
The research behind the concept is compelling. According to a survey by Microsoft, 77% of office workers said they had a productive day if all they did was empty their inbox. An astounding 58% reported they only spend 15 to 30 minutes thinking, and almost a third (30%) said they didn’t think at all.
“We appreciate that the very idea of Nothing might make people, in particular employers, uncomfortable,” explained Jonny. “It’s time however to view it through a different lens and celebrate the power and possibilities of pause; if we really want things to change, we need to stop doing what we're doing and embrace nothing.”
On the countdown to Nothing Day, visitors to Belfast City Centre can enjoy city-wide performances about Nothing from street artist FGB, writer, musician and performer Mick McCullagh, as well as performers Rachael McCabe and Stephen Beggs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.