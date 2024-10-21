Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delivered by Belfast creative consultancy Daisy Chain Inc, Nothing Day, is being held on Monday, November 4 for individuals, families, organisations and businesses to rest, reset and relax

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast is set to host its first ever Nothing Day, encouraging people to take time for themselves to let creativity flourish.

Nothing Day, being held on Monday, November 4, is an invitation to individuals, families, organisations and businesses to rest, reset and relax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project aimed at challenging the status quo of busyness and burnout, is being delivered by Northern Ireland creative consultancy Daisy Chain Inc as part of the Belfast 24 programme, a celebration designed to ignite a new creative chapter for the city.

Belfast is set to host its first ever Nothing Day, encouraging people to take time for themselves to let creativity flourish. Pictured is writer, musician and performer Mick McCullagh who will be one of the local artists taking part in Nothing Day on Monday, November 4

In the run up to Nothing Day, local artists will be showcasing what ‘doing nothing’ means to them, with performative art pieces across Belfast City Centre. The day will culminate in a ‘Nothing Conference’ being held in MAC, Belfast, which the organisers describe as an “extended coffee break – the best part of any conference.”

Jonny McEwen from Daisy Chain Inc is the creative thinker behind the Nothing programme and sees the project as a radical act of protest.

Jonny explained: “Having nothing on the agenda, is where most of us do our best and most creative thinking. Time spent doing nothing allows us to see and understand things differently, and in today’s society doing nothing is frowned upon. Nothing Day is challenging the culture of busyness and we’re calling on everyone to pause and consider the possibility of doing nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In practice, it’s about creating space. It could be as simple as turning off your phone, going for a walk, journalling or doodling. You can also join us at the MAC for the Nothing Conference to do nothing together and explore the incredible ideas and moments that nothing can create.”

The research behind the concept is compelling. According to a survey by Microsoft, 77% of office workers said they had a productive day if all they did was empty their inbox. An astounding 58% reported they only spend 15 to 30 minutes thinking, and almost a third (30%) said they didn’t think at all.

“We appreciate that the very idea of Nothing might make people, in particular employers, uncomfortable,” explained Jonny. “It’s time however to view it through a different lens and celebrate the power and possibilities of pause; if we really want things to change, we need to stop doing what we're doing and embrace nothing.”