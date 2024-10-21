Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s drive to put sustainability at the forefront of tourism growth and development has also secured Belfast 9th place amongst 100 international destinations including Sydney, Singapore, Oslo and Copenhagen

GDS-Index results for 2024 recognises Belfast as the most sustainable visitor destination in the UK and Ireland and ranks alongside Sydney, Singapore, Oslo and Copenhagen in this year’s official Top 10.

Through the collaborative efforts of Visit Belfast, Belfast City Council and a wide range of tourism industry partners, Belfast now ranks as the most sustainable visitor destination in the UK and on the island of Ireland, according to the GDS-Index, the leading destination-level performance measurement and benchmarking tool.

More than three quarters of Belfast's hotel stock is now certified through the Green Tourism initiative including Hastings Hotels, The Merchant Hotel, Titanic Hotel, and The Fitzwilliam Hotel (staff pictured), supporting the city's tourism sustainability efforts

The GDS index is a third-party evaluation of the destination’s environmental, social, supplier and destination management performance across 77 indicators assessing policies and infrastructure, destination management and sustainability performance amongst the tourism supply-chain. It expanded the criteria this year to include regenerative tourism, circular economy practices and enhanced climate action.

The Global Destination Sustainability Movement, which compiles the annual results, said: “These exceptional locations demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable tourism by effectively balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship and community well-being” and acknowledged the cities’ “commitment to innovation, sustainability practices and forward-thinking policies”.

Congratulating Belfast on making the top 10 in the 2024 Global Destination Sustainability Index, chief executive and chief changemaker at GDS-Index, Guy Bigwood, said: “The GDS mission is to co-create sustainable strategies, mindsets and skill sets that will enable tourism and events destinations of the future to thrive, and society and nature to regenerate. Belfast have reflected our mission in their creativity, commitment and compassion to tackle some of the challenges faced by destinations today.

“Visit Belfast and Belfast City Council have used the Global Destination Sustainability Index to take action and have identified where the city, the tourism supply chain, and the destination marketing organisation are doing well as well, and where greater action is required.

“Working collaboratively with their partners, they have successfully implemented a robust multi-year action plan that is continuing to produce a measurable impact, cementing their place at number 9 in the index. Congratulations Belfast!”

Welcoming this year’s GDS-Index results, Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor Micky Murray, explained: “Just over three years ago, Visit Belfast and Belfast City Council launched the world’s largest-ever green tourism city partnership. Today, more than 76% of Belfast’s hotel bedrooms are sustainability certified.

“Belfast ranking in the Top 10 of 100 international destinations in the GDS-Index represents another significant milestone for the city, underpinning our vision set out in the Belfast Resilience Strategy and Climate Plan.

“We want to see Belfast transition to an inclusive, zero-emissions and climate resilient economy within a generation. This ranking is very much thanks to our tourism and hospitality partners’ determination, and leadership from council and Visit Belfast, in supporting our mission to become an inclusive, carbon neutral city by 2050.

“Through The Belfast Agenda and The Bolder Vision for Belfast, we’re focused on working with our city partners to make our city centre greener, more connected, and more accessible by reducing car dominance and promoting active travel. I’m confident that the recent opening of the new Belfast Grand Central Station Transport Hub will make a significant positive contribution to achieving our goals for the city in the months and years ahead.”

Welcoming the announcement, Gerry Lennon, chief executive, Visit Belfast, continued: “As a key driver of our local economy, creating and sustaining thousands of jobs, tourism will continue to play a vital role in Belfast’s growth, vibrancy and regeneration for many decades ahead. Our vision is one of growth of sustainable and inclusive tourism, and we have been working tirelessly with our industry and stakeholders to play our part in creating a more sustainable city.

“Our performance in the GDS Index reflects the collaborative efforts of Visit Belfast, Belfast City Council and our tourism industry partners to accelerate action on sustainability. Our ranking as a Top 10 destination in the GDS Index is a huge boost for our international reputation as a leading sustainable destination to visit, meet and live in.”

In June 2021, Visit Belfast and Belfast City Council launched the world’s largest-ever green tourism city partnership. Today, more than 76% of the hotel bedrooms in Belfast are sustainability certified.