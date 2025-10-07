James Bouch, head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile

Totalmobile partners with de Novo Solutions to combine intelligent field service management and Oracle Cloud expertise, delivering smarter, connected tools for frontline teams across the UK and Ireland

Belfast software company Totalmobile has announced a new partnership with de Novo Solutions, combining cloud expertise with intelligent field service management (FSM) technology to help public sector organisations across the UK and Ireland work more efficiently and deliver better outcomes. Through this collaboration, de Novo's expertise in Oracle Cloud and digital transformation will complement Totalmobile's Field First platform, which is the only FSM platform specifically designed to support frontline field teams with the solutions and insights they need to work efficiently and deliver improved services.

Together, the two organisations will help central and local government, the NHS, emergency services, and education providers build more connected, responsive services with clearer visibility across operations - from people and assets to reporting and compliance.

James Bouch, head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile, said: "de Novo's track record in the public sector speaks for itself.

"They’re experts in Oracle Cloud, and when you combine that with our one-of-a-kind field service management platform, it means we can offer public bodies something that's long overdue – completely joined-up systems that actually help people on the frontline do their jobs better, not just track them." While public sector teams are having to deliver more with less, many still face the ongoing challenge of disconnected, legacy systems and limited access to timely, meaningful data. This partnership is set to change that, offering a clearer and more connected view of services, people, and priorities. Helen Crisostomo, business development director at de Novo Solutions, explained: “Public sector organisations are stretched thin, especially those in emergency services, and outdated systems aren't helping.