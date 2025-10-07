'Joined-up systems that deliver real impact': New Belfast partnership will streamline operations and improve outcomes for NHS, local government, emergency services and more
Belfast software company Totalmobile has announced a new partnership with de Novo Solutions, combining cloud expertise with intelligent field service management (FSM) technology to help public sector organisations across the UK and Ireland work more efficiently and deliver better outcomes. Through this collaboration, de Novo's expertise in Oracle Cloud and digital transformation will complement Totalmobile's Field First platform, which is the only FSM platform specifically designed to support frontline field teams with the solutions and insights they need to work efficiently and deliver improved services.
Together, the two organisations will help central and local government, the NHS, emergency services, and education providers build more connected, responsive services with clearer visibility across operations - from people and assets to reporting and compliance.
James Bouch, head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile, said: "de Novo's track record in the public sector speaks for itself.
"They’re experts in Oracle Cloud, and when you combine that with our one-of-a-kind field service management platform, it means we can offer public bodies something that's long overdue – completely joined-up systems that actually help people on the frontline do their jobs better, not just track them." While public sector teams are having to deliver more with less, many still face the ongoing challenge of disconnected, legacy systems and limited access to timely, meaningful data. This partnership is set to change that, offering a clearer and more connected view of services, people, and priorities. Helen Crisostomo, business development director at de Novo Solutions, explained: “Public sector organisations are stretched thin, especially those in emergency services, and outdated systems aren't helping.
"We're partnering with Totalmobile because our joint expertise will provide the impact that frontline services deserve, making their jobs easier so they can focus on what really matters – serving their communities." de Novo is a Crown Commercial Service supplier, supporting clients across government, health, and education. Totalmobile supports over 1,000 organisations and more than 500,000 field workers daily with its intelligent Field First platform. This partnership joins a growing network of trusted providers in the Totalmobile partner program, including CGI, Vodafone, Accenture, Mitie, Access Group, Pro:Public, Sopra Steria and Acutro.