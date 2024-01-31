Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tails will be wagging in east Belfast as leading pet retailer Jollyes prepares to open its 99th UK store at Connswater Retail Park, Belfast.

Set to welcome customers from Friday, February 23, this will be the rapidly-growing nationwide pet superstore’s 15th store in Northern Ireland and third in Belfast.

The 5,500 sq ft store will create 14 jobs in the local area and the store has also commenced a search on its Facebook page for its first ever Ambassa-dogs – pooches who in return for their paw print on an advertising contract, will receive six months food for wearing a jacket advertising the store.

With big plans in place to celebrate the opening of its 99th store, Jollyes is calling all pets, and their owners, to come and join the pawty at Connswater Retail Park on Friday, February 23 from 9am to 11am.

An ice-cream van will be on hand to dispense doggy 99s and Frozzys goodies, with live music from Anna’s Number sure to raise the woof as proud pooches and their fetching fur-ends paws for photos.

Jollyes charity partner, PlayForStrays, will also be part of the opening celebrations to pick a chat with on the day, with the first 99 customers to receive a red balloon as they head into the brand new store to sniff out the wide range of merchandise and services on offer.

And the treats don’t stop there as all customers on the day will have the chance to enter into a draw for the opportunity to win £99 to use in store.

The following week on Saturday, March 2, Jollyes is inviting pet owners from Belfast and beyond, and their clever canines of all shapes and sizes, to help make history as they join Cool FM’s Paolo Ross — and his best furry friend Olly the Poodle— at the inaugural Jollyes’ Doggie Dander.

Starting in Victoria Park at 10:30am, this social dog walk is the perfect opportunity for Belfast’s paw-rents, and their loyal companions, to meet others and enjoy a guided stroll — with signposted hydration stations, fun games and a tasty treats— through the famous C.S. Lewis Trail to Jollyes’ Connswater store.

The well-walked pups will be met at the store by Jollyes’ mascot Joe - who will present each finisher with a medal – before participants head instore for some refreshments and Lifestage treats.

The new store’s manager, Hollie, is looking forward to welcoming customers: “People here in east Belfast love their pets. People know what to expect from a Jollyes’ store, over the years we’ve built up a solid bond with our customers.

“We pride ourselves on delivering amazing services and value for our customers and there is no doubt this new store in Connswater Retail Park is going to be a loyal companion to all local pet owners.

“Our colleagues have a wealth of expertise, and we can’t wait for east Belfast to experience everything we have to offer.

“We’re also thrilled to be hosting the first ever Jollyes’ Doggie Dander. Exercise and socialisation is so important for all dogs and we can’t wait to see the best of Belfast at the start of something truly special.”

By Easter Jollyes, will have doubled the size of its estate over just two years, opening 34 new stores across the UK since the beginning of 2022.