Tyre and automotive mechanical repair company, Kerr’s Tyres Group has opened a new superstore in Coleraine.

In a strategic move to further strengthen their position in the automotive repair and tyre industry, the superstore is the group’s second in Northern Ireland with their first opening in Antrim in 2019.

The new opening will take the group to 26 points of sale across Ireland, further solidifying their commitment to providing automotive repairs and replacement products to their customers.

The opening of the superstore represents a strategic expansion for the Kerr’s Tyres Group, enabling the company to broaden their product offering with dedicated EV, 4X4 SUV, hi-performance and motorcycle bays for customers. It will also further enhance their distribution network and leverage synergies to provide even greater value to their customers.

Geoff Johnston, Group retail manager of Kerr’s Tyres Group, said "We are excited to announce this opening, a move that aligns with our long-term growth strategy of operating 35 points of sale by 2026.

"This opening not only expands our product portfolio into EV and motorcycle tyres but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional quality and service to our valued customers.”

Customers can expect a whole new experience like what they might be used to in the premium end vehicle dealerships, with the Kerr’s Tyres Group now being a more versatile organisation and well-equipped to address the diverse demands of the market.

As part of the opening, the Kerr’s Tyres Group will employ 20 staff in phase one for the 16 automotive bays and up to a further 10 positions should the need demand it.