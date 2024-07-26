KFC outlet in Northern Ireland reopens after mysterious two day closure
A popular Northern Ireland Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet has reopened after a mysterious two day closure.
The KFC shop at Lesley Retail Park off the Strand Road reopened today (Friday) to customers and was back to trading as normal.
The restaurant and drive-through is both serving customers while the online ordering service is also now available via the KFC app and website and third-party applications.
On Wednesday and Thursday the outlet was closed with a sign pasted on the front door, stating simply: ‘Sorry we’re now closed.’
Asked about the closure, a KFC spokesperson, said: “Fear not KFC fans! While we had to fly the coop for a couple of weeks, our Strand Road restaurant has re-opened and the team are back at the fryers serving up our famously delicious, fried chicken.”
The company did not indicate why it had been closed.
