Kieran Donoghue appointed chief executive of Invest Northern Ireland
A member of the executive leadership team of IDA Ireland, Kieran is currently global head of Strategy, Public Policy, and International Financial Services and has been in the position for nearly nine years.
He has had a long and highly successful career in economic development and Foreign Direct Investment including senior policy, planning and business development roles across a wide range of sectors. He has extensive international experience and served overseas in Washington DC.
Welcoming Kieran, Colm McKenna, interim chair of Invest NI also thanked Mel Chittock for his stewardship of the organisation over the last two years.
He continued: “I am delighted that we have secured Kieran as our new chief executive. Kieran brings a wealth of experience from a long and highly successful career in economic development and Foreign Direct Investment.
“This is an exciting time for the organisation and we look forward to welcoming Kieran to the team when he joins us in early 2024.
“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Mel Chittock for his stewardship of the organisation over the last two years and to commend him on the guidance and support he has provided during that time.
"Mel will continue in the role of interim chief executive until Kieran joins us.”
Hoping to take up the post early next year, Kieran added: “I am delighted to take up this very important role. I look forward to working with the staff of Invest NI, the Board, the business community and our many stakeholders, as we pivot Invest NI to deliver the recently launched Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest NI.”
