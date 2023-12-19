Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel is celebrating after successfully achieving platinum level status for the first time in the 2023 NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey (NIEBS).

Delivered by Business in the Community, the NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey is Northern Ireland’s leading environmental benchmarking exercise, attracting organisations from numerous industries.

The process and results allow organisations to examine and reflect on their environmental performance, to compare themselves to others and drive continuous improvement.

Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, an RTX business, produces a range of seating from main cabin aircraft to bespoke business class seating and is home to one of the largest seating facilities in the world, building more than 25 per cent of aeroplane seats currently in operation. As a major employer for the Kilkeel area, and in addition to contributing to the local economy, it is committed to reducing its impact on the local environment.

The site is continuously working to reduce its environmental impact on the ground, through better efficiency and resource management in its operations, and in the air by developing lighter and more sustainable seating products.

To drive continuous improvement, a core sustainability team develops strategies, monitors environmental performance, implements sustainable technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supports projects to improve biodiversity, both in the workplace and the local area.

Pictured receiving the platinum award in the NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey is Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, EH&S officer and sustainability team member, Naomi Rooney along with Brian Moreland, communication and CR manager at Moy Park, Grainia Long, chair of BITC environmental leadership team, Dr Lisa McIlvenna, deputy managing director, Business in the Community NI and Philip McMurray, head of waste legislation, Environmental Resources Policy Division, DAERA

Andrew Chambers, senior manager, EH&S and sustainability team lead at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, said: “We are delighted to have achieved platinum level status in the 2023 NI Environmental Benchmarking survey. It is a great result for our Kilkeel site and shows our commitment to sustainable operations and environmental protection.

“By taking part in the survey process, it gave us the opportunity to really examine what we are doing now and how we can expand on our efforts in the future. With over 800 people employed at our Kilkeel site, and with the majority living in the local area, we are committed to working with local community groups as well as providing employer supported volunteering with a sustainable focus.

“We have been working to reduce our carbon footprint, our energy consumption, and a reduction in waste to ensure we are as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.

“Just some of our recent initiatives include delivering educational visits to local schoolchildren in the Kilkeel and Downpatrick region, which have been successful in showcasing the career opportunities available within our company and gave young people a behind-the-scenes look at how we manufacture aircraft seating in a more sustainable way”.

Dr Lisa McIlvenna, deputy managing director of Business in the Community, added: “Well done to Collins Aerospace on its achievement of platinum level status in the NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey. By taking part in the assessment, businesses can examine, review, compare and improve their environmental performance, and it helps champion organisations who are demonstrating action for real change.

“We are now in the 25th year of the survey and it is testament to the hard work of companies such as Collins Aerospace that the survey continues to attract new applicants. It is recognised as a positive influencer and valuable benchmarking tool in helping organisations throughout Northern Ireland to achieve more sustainable ways of doing business. It is open to all organisations in Northern Ireland and is widely recognised as the region’s principal environmental benchmarking exercise. Congratulations once again to Collins Aerospace on its achievement.”