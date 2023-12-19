The secret is out! Antrim’s Cubo are proud to supply Santa and the world-famous Coca-Cola lorry with the tracking technology used to power his vehicles this Christmas

An Antrim-based company has provided its telematics and communication services to the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas trucks for the famous 2023 tour across the UK and Ireland which visited Belfast last week.

Cubo has supplied the fleet of world-famous trucks, owned by Kennedy International Transport, with the tracking technology used to power the vehicles for the festive season.

Robert Steele, national account manager, Cubo said: “We have been supplying Kennedy International Transport with vehicle telematics and CCTV for over 10 years for its almost 80 strong fleet of HGVs. As part of this, we are delighted to be the official tracking partner for the North Pole and supply Santa and the world-famous Coca-Cola trucks with the tracking technology needed for the most-loved festive tour of the year.

"At Cubo, we are a team of innovators that work closely with our clients to create the bespoke telematics and communication solutions that they need to bring their operations together, so to be able to provide this support to such iconic trucks makes us very proud indeed!”

Kennedy International Transport uses Cubo’s Track Smart product for the day-to-day running of its fleet, giving them instant visibility of their vehicles and access to a suite of intuitive reports. The Tacho Smart product keeps the fleet of vehicles and the cohort of drivers compliant with daily driver card downloads and weekly vehicle unit downloads. This means Kennedys team of planners and managers can focus on managing the fleet from the comfort of their office where no physical downloads are necessary.