Northern Ireland family-owned medical devices firm marks 50th anniversary with a ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

Comber-based Eakin Healthcare ‘makes the grade’ following a survey of its over 700 employees
By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
International medical devices business, Eakin Healthcare, has been successfully certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ following a survey of its over 700 employees in Northern Ireland.

The survey, conducted by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work, used rigorous, data-driven methodology and validated employee feedback to determine that Eakin Healthcare has made the grade.

A family-owned business, headquartered in Comber Eakin celebrated its milestone 50th anniversary in October this year.

International medical devices business, Eakin Healthcare, has been successfully certified as a 'Great Place to Work' following a survey of its over 700 employees in Northern Ireland. Pictured is its Coleraine facility
International medical devices business, Eakin Healthcare, has been successfully certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ following a survey of its over 700 employees in Northern Ireland. Pictured is its Coleraine facility
Gillian McAuley, chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare, said: “This is an incredible achievement for any organisation, especially as it’s the first time completing the survey and something for us to be really proud of. It means a lot that our colleagues have reported a consistently positive experience with their peers, their leaders and their jobs. In fact, 84% of colleagues said that they are proud to work here.

“As a business, we will continue working hard to across our teams to drive improvements on the basis of the feedback and continue to foster that pride in our workplace.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work, praised the company: “We congratulate Eakin Healthcare on achieving their Certification. Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

Based in Coleraine as well as Comber, the business specialises in manufacturing and supplying medical devices for ostomy, wound, respiratory and surgical needs. Its products and services are now available in over 60 countries internationally and have employees spanning nine countries with sites and subsidiaries in the UK, Netherlands, France, Japan and Germany.

