Northern Ireland’s bus manufacturer Wrightbus will be hosting its latest recruitment evening in the new year.

The firm will be holding the event at its site in Ballymena on Thursday, January 4, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discuss the wide range of job opportunities on offer and the company’s ongoing plans for the future.

There will also be a chance to have a tour of the factory and meet departmental managers and the HR team.

There is currently a mix of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled production and support roles available across the business.

They include electrical and assembly operatives, spray painter, coachbuilder, design engineer, and a wide range of roles in support services such as HR, procurement, logistics and engineering.

Wrightbus is the only company in Europe building single and double deck battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses. Its fleet includes the world's first hydrogen and world's most efficient battery electric double deck buses. The company is creating hundreds of jobs as part of its continued growth as a market leader in clean vehicles.

Nicola McCloskey, Wrightbus HR director, said: “The beginning of a new year often marks a fresh start and for some, that may be a change in career.

“Following the success of previous events, we are once again opening our doors for our first recruitment event of 2024 so that anyone looking for a first opportunity or a new start can find out about a host of positions we currently have available, including both production and support roles.

“As well as meeting the team face-to-face to talk about the roles on offer and to see what it’s like to work for the company, you will also be given access to all of the vacancies available, giving you the best idea of what you would like to apply for.

“With the potential to leave on the night with a job offer in hand, these events really are a fantastic opportunity and well worth attending.

“We have been so encouraged by the calibre of candidates who have attended our previous open nights, allowing us to continue to grow a strong team of motivated and dedicated employees.”

2023 has been hugely successful so far for Wrightbus following a string of new orders, including more than 100 vehicles for First Bus to roll out across the UK and an order in Europe for its single deck zero-emission hydrogen bus.

Nicola added: “There has never been a more exciting time to join the company. We now employ more than 1,460 people under the leadership of CEO Jean-Marc Gales and are continuing to rapidly grow.

“We know that our staff are our most valuable asset so we invest in training and development opportunities, and offer a great range of staff benefits and rewards.”

Anyone interested in attending the recruitment evening can book half-hour slots online at here.