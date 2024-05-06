Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland manufacturer A.J.Power has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade.

The Craigavon firm, which produces high quality power generating sets in the UK for distribution worldwide, is one of only four recipients from Northern Ireland and among 252 organisations nationally recognised this year, highlighting the company’s continuous commitment to excellence.

Ashley Pigott, chairman and managing director of AJ Power, said: “AJ Power manufactures a wide range of high-quality generating sets in the United Kingdom that are sold worldwide.

“To meet environmental challenges the product range has been expanded to include battery storage systems and ultra-low emissions hybrid machines.

“The award is in recognition for the outstanding achievements of our innovative engineers, dedicated workforce, and our worldwide distribution partners.”

The Awards, now in their 58th year, are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake, explained: “I congratulate the incredible Northern Ireland businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

“Businesses like Henry Brothers who are committed to sustainable growth, and AJ Power who are exporting quality products across the globe truly inspire confidence in UK enterprise. I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Secretary of State for Northern Chris Heaton-Harris, added: “I am thrilled to see these four businesses from Northern Ireland get the recognition they deserve.

“This year’s winners embody the spirit of the awards and are great examples of the innovation, expertise and talent of Northern Ireland businesses.