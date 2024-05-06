Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland technology company Alchemy Technology Services has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade.

Alchemy is one of only four recipients from Northern Ireland and among 252 organisations nationally recognised this year, highlighting the company’s continuous commitment to excellence.

Founded in 2018, Alchemy Technology Services has grown to become a key provider of technology and consulting services to the global insurance sector.

Londonderry firm, Alchemy Technology Services is awarded on King’s Award for Enterprise. The Alchemy senior leadership team are pictured are Richard Gelson, Erin McFeely, CEO John Harkin, Lauren Baker, Declan Meenan

Headquartered in Londonderry and operating a key office in the heart of the Lloyd’s market in the City of London through Alchemy London Market, the company employs over 200 skilled professionals across its two locations. Alchemy is celebrated not just for its business achievements, but also for its substantial contributions to the socio-economic development in the Northwest region of Northern Ireland.

John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, said: "We are delighted and honoured to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who have consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence. It reaffirms our commitment to not only advancing our industry, but also contributing positively to the communities where we operate.

"We look forward to continuing our mission of driving forward International Trade, growth, and an unwavering commitment to client success across the globe."

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, the most prestigious business awards in the UK, recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in international trade, innovation, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility. This year marks the 58th anniversary of the program, which allows its winners to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.