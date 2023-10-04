Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KPMG is ensuring tomorrow’s leaders build lifelong networks and are mentally and physically refreshed at the One Young World Summit in Belfast by offering a series of walks throughout the event.

The KPMG NetWalks are leading delegates through the city to the conference venue at the International Convention Centre, to the Cathedral Quarter and to the Titanic Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking in some of the city’s sights, the walks are designed to keep the 2,000 participants from around the world active and bolster their wellbeing while giving them the opportunity to network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KPMG is a longstanding supporter of the One Young World Summit which is being held in Belfast for the first time this week.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be running the KPMG NetWalks during the One Young World Summit. Many of the delegates will be visiting Belfast for the first time and we want to play our part to make sure they learn about our city and are mentally and physically refreshed so they can make the most of what promises to be a hugely rewarding week.

“The lessons delegates learn - from each other and from the stellar list of speakers – at the event will be taken back to their homes in all corners for the world and we want to make sure they have the best experience possible. Good luck to everyone taking part from all of us at KPMG and we look forward to NetWalking with you throughout the week.”

KPMG offers NetWalks at One Young World Summit in Belfast. Pictured are Niamh McLernon, Angelica Cullinan, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland Johnny Hanna, Kathryn Kerr and Harriet Porter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Nelson is one of seven delegates from KPMG Ireland and 32 from KPMG Global attending One Young World in Belfast and will be helping lead the NetWalks.

She explained: “The One Young World Summit represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one which we, as delegates, are really looking forward to and one which will put Belfast in the spotlight for the week. The KPMG NetWalks will be part of an intense few days of activity and we can’t wait to meet and network with our peers from around the world.

“We hope that delegates will take the ethos of the KPMG NetWalks back to their home cities after the summit and organise their own NetWalks.”