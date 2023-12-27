All Sections
Landmark £9million biofuel plant to open in NI by firm working with NASA

The County Londonderry facility is the first UK and Europe site for Renovare Fuels and will create dozens of local jobs during construction as well as several long-term skilled engineering positions
By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Dec 2023, 20:27 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 20:27 GMT
A £9million plant making sustainable fuels using patented technology developed in collaboration with NASA will open in Northern Ireland next year, it has been revealed.

Renovare Fuels’ site will see close to 2 million litres of advanced renewable biofuels produced each year, made from the biogas produced by landfill waste.

The Craigmore plant is a first for the UK and Europe, with dozens of local jobs set to be created during construction, as well as several long-term skilled engineering positions.

The firm’s latest £9 million investment is being developed alongside leading Northern Ireland renewable energy operator, B9 Energy Control Limited, and leading UK biogas experts Powerhouse Management Ltd.

Renovare Fuels’ advanced renewable biofuels are a direct ‘drop in’ replacement for diesel and petrol aviation fuel, with no requirement for engine modifications.

Biofuels can support industries facing the largest barriers to net zero, including the road haulage, maritime and aviation sectors.

Developed in the United States, in collaboration with sister company T2C Energy; NASA; and the US Department of Energy, the greener fuel alternative can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%.

The fuel is set to qualify for extra support under the Department for Transport’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation.

Renovare Fuels will supply UK-based fuel distributors and multinational petrochemical and airline companies. Last year, one-quarter of all emissions across the UK originated from the transport sector.

UK Government estimates suggest 32 million tonnes of biodegradable waste are generated annually – enough to produce more than two billion litres of biofuels per year and significantly cut emissions.

Matthew Stone, chairman at Renovare Fuels, said: “Renovare Fuels are delighted to be commencing operations in Northern Ireland. This crucial investment will ensure we play a leading role in creating a sustainable future for the transport sector.

“As we work to meet our global climate goals, we have an exciting opportunity to scale up the UK’s production of renewable fuels, producing more than 1.8 million litres per year in Northern Ireland to support the industries that face the largest barriers to the net zero transition.”

Ian Harvey, founder at B9 Energy Control Limited, added: “We’re proud to be supporting Renovare Fuels’ landmark investment, which paves the way for Northern Ireland to play an important role in supporting businesses transition to net-zero.

“The new operations in County Derry present an opportune moment to kickstart a sustainable fuels drive across the UK. We look forward to continuing to support this development in the new year.”

